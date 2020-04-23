Cratering the economy isn’t warranted
On more than one occasion the Sentinel’s editorials have beaten the testing drum for COVID-19, including if I recall, that we should not open back up until full testing is available, etc. In the April 23 editorial they were back at it again, regarding the timing for opening the schools back up. I am all for testing as many people as possible but not as a condition for opening the economy or schools.
I want testing because we need a better indication of just how widespread this virus was and for how long.
As many recent studies have shown it was likely more prevalent than previously known with most people having mild or no symptoms at all.
This means that the overall mortality rate will come in much lower than predicted and the fact that the infected showed mild to no symptoms would indicate that possibly the virus was not as severe as predicted, too.
Let’s not forget how blindly agencies acted using highly inaccurate models with predictions of 70% infection rates and 2 million deaths in the U.S.
We are fooling ourselves if we think that cratering our economy and social distancing cut those numbers by 95% or more.
There are already plenty of studies showing that the virus behaves in the exact same way regardless of being completely shut down like Israel or open with measures like Sweden.
Testing is important, but if I am tested and found I had the virus, it does not mean that I cannot get it again in the future. If I am tested and have not had it, it does not mean I cannot get it in the future. If I am tested and found to be immune it does not mean I cannot carry it to others. None of these are justification for keeping our world locked down. And while more testing will help with developing a possible vaccine the efficacy rate for it is woefully erratic depending on the evolving strains of the virus.
It is time to move forward.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
State’s air quality could improve with new measures
It’s disturbing to learn that Mesa County’s air quality doesn’t match up with the natural beauty of our landscape. The American Lung Association just released its annual State of the Air report, which gives us a “C” for ozone pollution.
According to the report: “Oil and gas production wells, processing plants, transmission pipelines and storage units emit harmful gases, including volatile organic compounds and methane, a potent greenhouse gas. For the last few years, ‘State of the Air’ has reported elevated levels of unhealthy ozone in places where oil and gas production has expanded, even in largely rural counties in the West.”
Elevated levels of ozone can cause and exacerbate asthma attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, particularly in children and the elderly. Even for healthy young and middle aged adults, ozone pollution can cause longterm harm.
Meanwhile the EPA is methodically weakening pollution limits, including those of the oil and gas industry, one of the largest sources of ozone emissions in Colorado. That is why measures currently being considered in our state to help lower both ozone and methane emissions are so vital.
In December, the state Air Quality Control Commission adopted new rules that require more frequent leak detection and repairs, both in rural areas with low producing wells and within 1,000 feet of neighborhoods, schools and public spaces like playgrounds. Later this year, the commission will consider more rules designed to cut emissions from energy development.
Another state agency, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, will soon begin revising its rules for oil and gas so that public health and the environment are ensured before new permits are granted.
We are grateful the American Lung Association is pointing out the nation’s problems with ozone, and that Colorado is doing something about it.
KAREN SJOBERG,
Chair, Citizens for Clean Air
Grand Junction
It’s easy to call for lockdowns if you’re still getting paid
It can’t come as any real surprise that people are protesting the oppression of their basic freedoms to fight this newest virus. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying the virus is not very contagious and deadly to some. However, I think the shutdown of America’s economy could be more deadly to Americans than this virus.
It seems to me that the protestors are the folks who are very small business people or employees who are not working right now because of this virus. It also seems to me that the folks who don’t want to reopen our economy are either getting a paycheck already or want the economy to totally fail in an attempt to get to Trump. That’s right, I think the debate over reopening our economy and re-establishing our freedoms has become another political fight.
Regardless of which side you support, the bottom line is we can’t keep the American people locked down much longer without severe consequences in our communities. This is a very nasty and deadly virus that must be conquered. It’s almost as bad as the annual viral flu that we fight every year with huge death rates.
JAMES O’MALLEY
Grand Junction