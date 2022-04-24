Punitive approach to drugs isn’t working
As Director of Catholic Outreach Day Center, I must respond to th April 21 article regarding proposed stiffened penalties for fentanyl being advocated for by Sheriff Rowell and other community leaders.
“The sheriff said amending this bill wasn’t about incarceration, but instead a way to get people proper treatment.”
Where is that proper treatment? I work with people every day who ask for help. They want help detoxing in a safe, medically supervised environment so they can then go to rehab. Unfortunately, we have none of those resources for them in Mesa County. After speaking with medical providers from Marillac and St. Mary’s Health who donate their time to help at the Day Center, these are the options we have come up with — they can go to the ER if they overdose. They can go to West Springs to detox, but it is not medically supervised. The only other options are do it on their own, detox in jail or sign up for the Circle Program, sign up other programs outside of Mesa County with months long waiting lists or try to pay for private rehab at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars per month.
Charging and convicting someone with a felony who is already struggling with addiction is not helping them and is definitely not helping the community. A felony drug conviction prevents people from getting work, prevents them from getting housing and it’s worse for those coming out of DOC or jail, especially those who are already disabled, poor or are in need or mental health treatment.
My heart breaks for anyone who has lost a loved one to fentanyl or any other drug, but we have to try something different. A punitive approach just isn’t working. Either we believe that addicts have a disease and can be helped with proper medical and mental health resources or we believe that addicts are worthless, should be written off and are better left to die in jail or on the streets.
I believe that everyone is better than their worst day and I believe in our community. With proper resources, we can help a whole lot of people get the help they need to live healthy, productive lives.
JODY VISCONTI CLOW
Catholic Outreach Day Center Director
Title IX isn’t just about our sports programs
Thank you to The Daily Sentinel for reporting on the importance of Title IX in both our nation’s history and our community in the April 17 edition. It great to see this issue being reported from a sports perspective, but gender discrimination in education can take many forms. It may seem like a given that there are equal opportunities for all in education, but that has not always been the case. These opportunities are vital to allowing all students to flourish and become the leaders of tomorrow.
Title IX prevents gender discrimination in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. While this relates to providing equal opportunities, it also includes the requirement of an educational program to investigate and address sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in the school setting, whether between students, or involving faculty and staff.
We would like to take this opportunity to make sure that our community is aware of the processes that are in place related to making a Title IX complaint. As the Title IX coordinators for School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University respectively, our doors are open to accept reports of inequities in sports, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct or any other gender discrimination. Further information on the policies and procedures can be found on the websites as follows:
For School District 51:
For Colorado Mesa University:
Thank you to the groundbreaking members of our community — Mary Doane, Kathy Elliott, Sharon Elliott, Terry Porter and Jane Quimby who paved the way for many student athletes for years to come.
JOHN WILLIAMS School District 51 Title IX Coordinator
STEPHANIE RUBINSTEIN
Colorado Mesa University Title IX Coordinator
It is time to move on from accusations of voter fraud
I truly thought that following all the court cases and investigations the whole “election fraud” thing would go away. That has not been the case. In fact, it’s gotten even more preposterous.
Truth and logic have no place in some parts of this country.
A gentleman at the rec center gave me a new perspective, which I had not considered before. If election fraud is so widespread and malignant, why haven’t the votes been recounted in the states that Trump won? It seems only fair that every state should recount their votes to make sure no fraud was committed by either party, don’t you think?
Just a thought! (not a serious one, at that).
It is time to move on and do what’s right for the entire country and leave the ridiculous accusations of voter fraud in the past. We have other much more important issues to contemplate and consider than something as outlandish as widespread voter fraud, which has been disproved over and over and over again ad nauseam.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose