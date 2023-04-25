Please control the volume for concerts at fairgrounds
Recently The Daily Sentinel announced that the Night Vision Christian Music Festival would be returning to the Mesa County Fairgrounds. I contacted the fairgrounds manager to discuss the concert held last year. While this is not the genre of music that I enjoy listening to, I don’t have any objections other than the volume of the music.
I was told that they used decibel monitors to ensure that they are within the county’s guidelines for noise allotment. I stated that the monitors must have been broken last year because the music was extremely loud and I had several people complain to me in our subdivision. I know that this group had previously performed in Olathe and the stage is pointed toward a mesa, which helps absorb the sound. There are mostly corn fields in the area and not subdivisions.
I was told that the stage is pointed toward Highway 50. Unfortunately so are the subdivisions that are being bombarded by the extremely loud music. These subdivisions contain older people as well as those that have babies and young children. All we ask is that they turn down the volume.
SANDRA GEER
Grand Junction
Wolves abundant enough to warrant delisting
I just read the comment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in The Daily Sentinel stating that a federally listed cactus was threatened and endangered, but is now delisted as it was found to be far more abundant than had been thought.
As Greg Walcher pointed out in his commentary in the Sentinel a couple of weeks ago, we have wolves numbering in the thousands in the northern tier of states, Canada and Alaska. We have not had wolves in Colorado as the last one was killed in the 1940s. They are no longer compatible with today’s agriculture, wildlife management aspects, and the ever-increasing human population, which now approaches 7 million people.
We can now delist wolves in Colorado and the rest of the country, as we know we have plenty of wolves and they are not close to extinction. Most of the Western Slope of Colorado is represented by Rep. Lauren Boebert. She is committed to delisting wolves through legislation at the federal level. This will allow livestock owners to lethally control wolves that attack livestock. This position will certainly gain votes and is a very reasonable position.
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge
Healthy communities support healthy kids
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s an opportunity for our community to think about how we can help all children and families feel safe and supported. Often in my role as a nonprofit leader who works with children and families, I hear people say they don’t feel like there is anything they can personally do to make a difference. I want to share information to squash that myth.
One of the most important things we can do is see, listen and offer assistance to children and families that are overwhelmed. Our local 211 program can help connect people to different programs and resources including food banks, help with rent or child care assistance. A statewide mental health and substance abuse hotline is also available and all you have to do is call 988 if you know someone who is having problems with drugs, alcohol, depression, anxiety or other issues that may be making their behavior with their children unsafe.
The most important thing we all can do is to say something and not remain silent when we see a child in trouble. Mesa County’s Child abuse hotline at 970-242-1211 is there to assess and connect families to different services when needed.
Sometimes parents need information about normal child behaviors and social connection and sometimes they need a lot more assistance that may involve a child having to live in another home while the parents learn safe behavior. Children need all adults to be responsible for building a healthy and safe community and confronting abusive behavior.
Thank you to all the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, foster parents, teachers, therapists, legal community, medical community, service agencies, churches and public servants that support our children and families. Healthy communities support healthy kids.