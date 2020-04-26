Congress isn’t sharing economic pain of virus
Since a lot of the media has cut wages for high-ranking officers & CEOs, it is about time for members of Congress to feel the heat, too.
Why not all of them agree to a 50% salary reduction and start paying 25% of their medical expense? Until they also feel the pinch they will never really understand the effects of doing with less money and the cost of medical attention. It is one thing to sit in their ivory towers and play politics, hold up funding for their pet projects, gripe about us not being prepared for a once in a century mess with the acute needs of 22 million Americans that are unemployed being a second thought but another to keep all their undeserved salaries and free medical whole.
Share the pain!
R.M. SHERMAN
Grand Junction
At what point does the cure become worse than the disease?
While everyone is focused on fighting the virus, lets not lose sight of the consequences of a collapsing economy.
Many businesses will not be able to recover and others may only partially recover, leaving millions people out of work with no hope of finding a job, and having to rely on welfare and food stamps for subsistence. Poverty and dependence takes a huge toll on the human spirit and leads to despair, depression, divorce, drug abuse, crime and suicide. The misery and death index from these conditions may not be as obvious as deaths from the virus, but they are just as real, and may actually surpass the virus in overall devastation. At what point does the cure become worse than the disease?
DAVID FOSTER
Grand Junction
People, please show some care for others and wear a mask
To all you folks who walk around grocery stores, etc., with no face cover — help us open the economy. If one in four persons has the virus and shows no symptoms, then why would you want to endanger others — never mind yourself — so we can see the number of cases decline and get the economy going. By persisting in ignorance, stupidity, selfishness, or machoism you are not helping. You could, if you show no symptoms, but are shedding the virus, infect someone else who could be vulnerable, or who could pass it on to someone who is. You may not care about yourself, but show some care for others. Come on folks, get with the program, reduce the spread and open the economy.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction
The pandemic cannot be separated from the economy
I see many people pushing back on the current policy of social distancing and putting everything on hold at great cost to the economy and many people’s lives. The people in hard-hit areas like New York City have a good understanding for the need of the stringent policy. In the Grand Valley, the policy may seem extreme for the number of cases that have been documented (38 cases, 30 recovered). I had initially questioned whether the “cure” was worse than the pandemic.
The reason Colorado along with most other states took statewide action to shut down travel, restaurants, social activities and urging social distancing was that the virus could have spread at uncontrolled levels into small towns and rural areas as well as urban centers. While many object to the “one size fits all solution,” we are a tourist center between the mountains and Moab, Utah. If we had no restrictions it is very likely we would have had a great deal more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Grand Junction in 1918 had reported 171 cases of influenza by October 23 and an undetermined number of deaths when the population was much smaller. The same was true nationwide. In 1918 the “Spanish Flu” pandemic spread to virtually every small town in America. Long distance car travel was very minimal compared to today, but there was train travel. There have been some studies that the cities that shut down activities, and had social isolation sooner, had fewer fatalities and had a better economic recovery than areas that did not shut down soon enough.
In any case, if states did not react and shut down our current system of work and interaction, then many areas would experience more cases than our health-care system can handle, the economy would have to shut down. The economic shutdown would probably last longer than the situation we have now. We need to re-open the economy while minimizing risk of widescale infections that overwhelm the medical system and cause another shutdown. There is no way we could continue with runaway infections without large economic and human cost. We should be thankful that the distancing policies have worked even though the economic cost is high. We must remain patient and resilient.
MICHAEL GORMLEY
Grand Junction