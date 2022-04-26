D51 has the blueprint to solve the teacher shortage
I was pleased to see your coverage of last week’s school board presentation on how Mesa County School District 51 could attract teachers and paraprofessionals to jobs here (instead of competing school districts or other professions) — and keep experienced teachers from leaving. The report reflects months of research and input from the community — parents, grandparents, local business owners, city officials and teachers and administrators from D51 and CMU.
It gives the district a blueprint for improving the current shortage of qualified classroom staff — both teachers and paraprofessionals, especially those trained in special education — while simultaneously achieving the district’s goals for student academic achievement. Doing both seems daunting, and the tug and pull of adhering to a budget while getting results is real, but the report outlines specific actions that would help, starting with the 2022-23 school year.
Obviously, pay is one issue contributing to the shortage. D51 teachers currently make 12-15% less than teachers in other parts of the state, on average. PARAs make $13.14 per hour. Those with special education endorsements make $14.30 — less than Starbucks, McDonald’s and City Market are currently offering as a hiring incentive.
Time, or lack of it, is also an issue. Time to prepare for lessons and provide attention and support to students is often interrupted — by student behavioral problems acted out in the classroom, by the extensive formal documentation that results, by the need to fill in for another teacher who can’t find a substitute, and so on. All of that eats into the teaching time that teachers crave and students deserve.
Classroom staff members are the district’s backbone. I encourage administration and the school board to take a close look at the recommendations for keeping them in the classroom, in full strength.
LOIS LEACH
Grand Junction
Two issues with recent coverage of Boebert
In the Sentinel’s Thursday article titled “Suit lodged against Boebert challenger” by Charles Ashby, he stated some misleading facts. My first issue was the statement that Congresswoman Boebert won earlier this month through the GOP’s assembly process, “edging out Marina Zimmerman, who failed to get enough delegate votes to qualify for the ballot.” I was there in Colorado Springs standing next to a man who was the only vote for Zimmerman. One single vote for Zimmerman in a room of well over four hundred, whom unanimously voted in favor of Rep. Boebert in resounding applause. That sir, in my opinion, is not “edging out,” unless of course you believe Joe Biden was “edged out” for top honors in his Syracuse law school class of 85 with his graduation rank of 76.
The second use of misinformation in the article arose when the article repeated a statement by JD Keys, a spokesperson for Don Coram. Keys said, “Coram took the petition route instead of the assembly to avoid a process limited to GOP insiders and ‘Kool Aid’ drinkers.” While the petition route to the nomination is fit, proper and totally legitimate, I have issue with the “GOP insiders and ‘Kool Aid’ drinkers” judgment.
I attended the assembly for the first time since relocating from Nevada over a year go, and I do not consider myself a GOP insider. To prove my point, at the beginning of the Colorado State GOP Assembly Republican Party Chair Kristi Burton Brown called for a show of hands for new-first time delegates to the assembly. Over half of nearly four hundred in attendance raised their hands. That hardly qualifies as a convention of GOP insiders.
As for the “Kool Aid drinker” comment, which originated from the mindless-sheep following of a political leader regardless of harm caused by his or her policies. We, as republicans, are first and foremost free-thinkers, in addition to freedom loving, free market people from all walks of life. We believe a hand up is better than a hand out and everyone is responsible for their own actions.
As a retired elementary school teacher I would grade the factual content of your article a D. However, if writing historical fiction your grade would improve significantly.
MICHAEL RODER
Grand Junction