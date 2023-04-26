RFK Jr. is an alternative to entrenched elites in D.C.
Ask yourself who the real enemy is: whistleblower Jake Teixeira, who told the truth about government troops on the ground in Ukraine unconstitutionally? Or the military industrial complex’s puppet Joe Biden and D.C.’s secret government behind closed doors?
“Trust us,” the elites say. Nope. Vote RFK Jr. 2024.
LEE MULCAHY
Basalt
Many reporters aren’t aware of their own bias
I often defend what conservatives label “the mainstream liberal media.” In my opinion, such media do a good job of reporting various sides of a story. However, as time passes, I agree more with Bernard Kalb, a former CBS newsman who wrote the book “Bias.”
Kalb said mainstream media reporters don’t intentionally distort stories as much as they have viewpoints that lean to the left. Consider these cases in which reporters’ comments may have been different if they understood conservatives:
In the wake of a Texas vote that rejected more gun control, CBS’s Gayle King asked, “How could a state with a recent mass shooting oppose more gun control?” (Perhaps because the voters believe that more restrictions on gun ownership will result in more gun violence, that “If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”)
In the aftermath of a school shooting, an NBC anchor noted there had been an average of one school shooting per week this year, and that gun legislation opponents apparently believed that “this was acceptable.” The reporter was possibly unaware of the persuasive technique called “comparative advantage” (in other words, one shooting a week might be acceptable, if the alternative were two shootings a week after passing gun legislation).
Finally, an NBC reporter on the same program cited that, in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, the state of Connecticut had imposed stricter gun controls, and “as a result, gun violence has decreased.” Another flaw in logic — correlation does not automatically indicate causation. If gun violence had increased since 2012, would the reporter have said that “as a result of stricter gun controls, gun violence has increased”?
As Kalb opined, such reporters don’t intentionally present a liberal viewpoint; it’s just who they are.
MICHAEL J. MORAN
Grand Junction
What is controversial about gun safety laws?
So if guns are not the problem but people are, and it’s a mental health issue, why does the United States lead the world in gun violence? Very simple, common-sense gun safety laws would go a long way. How is that controversial?
ANDREW BACON
Grand Junction
Kudos to St. Mary’s staff for working with midwives
I’d like to applaud St. Mary’s Medical Center for its service and outreach to the out-of-hospital birth community, its cultural awareness and especially its cultural sensitivity to my clients.
As a state registered Certified Professional Midwife practicing out-of-hospital birth, I serve a mixed population of clients, many of whom don’t care for hospitals. Birth is generally a slow process where the need for a transfer of care can be identified in advance of an emergency. Nevertheless, no one enjoys their plans being dramatically changed, and many fear they will not be respected at the hospital because of stories they have read or personal experiences they have had.
I am so grateful that my personal experience with St. Mary’s reassures me that if/when my clients need to transfer in for escalated care, they will be treated with humility and respect as well as competence. I am relieved to be able to reassure my clients in advance, that IF they need to transfer to the hospital, they will be respected. I have been blown away by the level of service and compassion, because that is not the story I hear from midwives practicing elsewhere in the state of Colorado.
Thank you St. Mary’s for treating my clients with so much respect and kindness. Your Labor and Delivery unit staff are phenomenal! The NICU educator at St. Mary’s, Pam Moseby, has now included me in two of the unit’s S.T.A.B.L.E trainings (skills for stabilizing very sick babies who are waiting for a life flight), which would normally be prohibitively expensive for me to seek out independently. Not only have I learned something new each time, but it has been an excellent opportunity to network and get familiar with hospital staff and Bloomin Babies birth center staff.
I thank Jen Tuning for allowing out-of-hospital providers to be included. St. Mary’s has also offered to run an out-of-hospital, provider-focused NRP (Neonatal Resuscitation) training every other year, which is how often we are required to re-certify in NRP as Certified Professional Midwives. Last year’s trainers were fantastic! They were respectful of our scope and training, and offered helpful insight that I had not heard in any other training. Thank you Pam and Deb! I wish all the midwives in Colorado could feel so confident in their local hospitals!
ANNA GILMORE
Grand Junction