Guest column took a cheap shot at PVC
A recent op-ed in the Sentinel by Steve Clapham titled, “Plastic pipes can melt in wildfires — why use them in drinking water systems?” misleads readers with the false claim that plastic pipes melted by wildfires caused benzene contamination in the city’s water system.
Specifically, the author claims that melted PVC pipes were responsible for benzene contamination in Paradise, California, after the Camp wildfire and in Santa Rosa, California, after the Tubbs wildfire. This is wrong. The town manager of Paradise, California, has explained that their examination showed that plastic pipes were not the cause of benzene contamination, and even pointed out that the town is still using PVC pipe throughout their service and distribution systems.
Furthermore, the California communities of Paradise and Santa Rosa confirmed their PVC water mains were unaffected by the Camp and Tubbs wildfires. As such, it is impossible that PVC water mains could have been the cause of benzene contamination.
It’s well-established that the largest source of benzene emissions in any wildfire is burning trees. And that the most likely way in which benzene is introduced into a water supply is outside contaminants entering the system via damaged service lines. It does not matter what material those service lines are made from — as water in the system is used to fight the fire, suction draws contaminants into the pipes.
PVC pipe is a durable, affordable, and safe option for municipal water systems. It plays an important role in addressing our water infrastructure needs.
These are important issues facing our communities. We should be careful to make decisions with a clear understanding of the facts. Anything less does a disservice to readers and the community.
Sincerely,
NED MONROE
President & CEO, Vinyl Institute
Washington, D.C.