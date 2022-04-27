Rec center doesn’t make sense at Lincoln Park
As a supporter of building a rec center and resident of Grand Junction since 1981, I am concerned with Grand Junction City Council Member Anna Stout’s remarks about a potential location at Lincoln Park for the center, as well as The Daily Sentinel’s apparent acceptance of such a plan if the broadly favored location of Matchett Park falls through.
To put it clearly, if the question goes to the ballot with Lincoln Park as the location, it will lose, and lose badly. There is not enough lipstick to make it even a tolerable pig. Ranked choice voting, as suggest by Stout, requires multiple candidates for starters and would only confirm that Lincoln Park is a loser for a rec center. Parking is difficult now; adding a rec center would make it next to impossible. That’s the first of many problems. The Sentinel seems to think additional parking could be created at Lincoln Park — how? Carving it out of existing uses would create a real mess. Parking garages cost real money.
City residents are very attached to the park no matter where they live or how often they use it. The more building booms people live through, the stronger attachment they have for Lincoln Park. That much open space at the edge of the original square mile is irreplaceable.
I encourage you to reach out to Riecke Claussen, a former sheriff and longtime resident of central Grand Junction. I’m sure he’d be happy to fill you in on the various attempts through the years to co-opt Lincoln Park for things other than a park with a golf course.
The city’s survey pleasantly surprised me that support for Matchett Park over Lincoln Park was so strong. Fifty percent vs. 33 percent, in election terms, is a landslide. I hope the city forgets Lincoln Park as a location and starts work on a ballot issue calling for construction of a rec center at Matchett Park.
ELLEN MILLER
Grand Junction
Words ‘false’ and ‘baseless’ are appropriate at times
William Fariello’s concerns about your paper using terms of “false” and “baseless” when covering some stories, albeit a well written letter, ring rather hollow in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He writes about articles that I can only imagine are political or ”big-lie” oriented.
Because of his concerns that a story is “in progress,” we should let the reader “draw their own conclusions” after being presented with facts. I think he is missing the point that “false and baseless” are adjectives that can quite accurately describe situations after a subject has been thoroughly vetted. Do we ignore all reasonable evidence and still say the jury is still out that the Earth is flat?
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Finding uses for those
annoying elm seeds
I am terribly allergic to the nasty, invasive Siberian elms that proliferate in the Grand Valley. On a cranky day when my eyes were itching horribly and my nose was running, I decided to see if there was anything redeeming about these doggone trees. An internet search taught me they were introduced in the mid-west in the 1860s to serve as windbreaks in the vast prairie.
I was fascinated to discover several websites that tout the samosas (those green seed pods that later will blanket my yard with what seems like snow) as a seasonal, gourmet food. I am afraid to try this since my allergy toward the plant could result in a bad, possibly fatal reaction, but I heartily encourage you to go grab some off of any tree and give this a try. Backyardforager.com and wildfoodgirl.com say these are delicious, nutty flavored, slightly sweet snacks. They recommend tossing them into your salad. You can also lightly cook them at the end of your pasta or rice cooking, or gently saute them to include in your stir fried vegetables.
While groceries are getting more and more expensive, maybe we could decrease the abundance off these sprouts in our yards by having those not allergic to them start enjoying this gourmet food at our doorstep. Act quickly, because they are no longer tasty when they start to dry up.
CHERLYN CRAWFORD
Grand Junction
Don Coram didn’t help law enforcement on fentanyl
As if it weren’t bad enough that state Senator Don Coram passed legislation to enrich himself, the fact that he voted to downgrade fentanyl possession from a felony to a misdemeanor is outrageous.
Sheriff Rowell made it clear he needs laws that help him keep Mesa County safe, not lawmakers who make the drug trafficking and addiction problem in our county worse. The idea that a horrible, self-serving legislator like Don Coram now wants to get a promotion and be sent to Congress is alarmingly dangerous.
JD EVANS
Grand Junction