Recalling when we almost stopped climate change
Kudos to the Sentinel for their thought-provoking editorial of April 25, and to Wayne Hare’s commentary about how to right our listing ship of democracy.
After starkly reminding us that nuclear annihilation was nearly triggered in 1962 and 1983, the Sentinel described how “The Great Filter Theory” explains why we haven’t documented other intelligent life forms. “The theory holds that other civilizations have probably existed, but they wiped themselves out before they could conquer space travel and make contact.”
This made me think of two other things I’ve read, but never forgotten. One was Adam Frank’s book, “Light of the Stars,” an intriguing astrobiological perspective about the fate of the Earth. Frank begins with the “Fermi Paradox” of 1950. That asked, “If other civilizations exist, where are they, and why haven’t we discovered them?” Exploring those questions led Los Alamos scientists to develop “Drake’s Equation.” Decades later, there remained one unanswered variable in the equation; “How long, on average, does a civilization last?” Also, what could lead a civilization to planetary sustainability vs. collapse? Beyond that, could modeling show which choices were likely to prevent the later?
Then I recalled, in less theoretical terms, an excellent essay by Nathaniel Rich, titled, “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change,” (New York Times, Aug. 1, 2018). In the 10-year period from 1979 to 1989 our political parties came together and were within a cat’s whisker of solving the Gordian knot of climate change action. But, there was censoring of important testimony and strident opposition by White House Chief of Staff John Sununu (aka Bush’s bad cop) which led to the sudden demise of a final agreement. Now, 34 years later, doesn’t it appear that we continue to be stuck like limpets at low tide in just about the same place?
However, as Wayne Hare described next to Tuesday’s editorial, there still is a common-sense way to move toward sustainability, and it begins at each community’s local level.
JACK GUSTAFSON
Grand Junction
Senate Bill 213 will help provide affordable housing
Recently, the Colorado Legislature held a committee hearing for Senate Bill 23-213. Although I intended to give testimony, I didn’t get the chance to do so as people across the state spoke until almost midnight.
Today I’m writing in support of SB23-213 with added amendments to strengthen protections for our communities and our climate.
The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gasses in Colorado. It’s clear many communities in the state have an air pollution problem. I grew up in the San Fernando Valley, in California, during a time of terrible air pollution which resulted in me developing asthma. Children developing asthma due to air pollution should not be the accepted norm.
SB 23-213 could help provide much-needed affordable housing closer to areas of work, cutting down on long-distance driving. With less sprawling development but more duplexes, townhomes and cottages allowed in our communities, we could lessen the need for long commutes. These building types allow for small yards, so people like myself can still enjoy the company of our beloved pets.
By making these changes statewide, municipalities in Colorado can solve their housing shortage problem along with helping cut down on transportation emissions in the way that makes most sense to them. SB 23-213 is one of the solutions we need to our ever-growing housing crisis as well as a step to curb climate-warming greenhouse gasses. Sounds like a win-win to me.
JANET WYATT
Fruita
D51 board needs support, not criticism and threats
Why would people in Mesa County want to recall a school board member for doing her job? That doesn’t make sense, but there are a lot of things going on in our world that don’t make sense lately.
Apparently, as has been reported, it was school Superintendent Brian Hill who brought the declining school attendance to the board, making it clear this problem has been in the works for several years ...
The superintendent, principals and teachers all agree some schools need closed and rooms consolidated. Bookcliff Middle School was built for more students and currently has the space for them. This move sounds fiscally responsible for the taxpayers of the district where the cost for a recall is wasting the taxpayers’ dollars.
Why not praise the current board for what accomplishments they have made? For instance, keeping the cost of the new Grand Junction High School at or below the bid price? That’s pretty amazing in this economy of rapid inflation on the cost of materials.
Or, how about when they found the funds to give the teachers the largest pay increase in the history of the school district? We should be thanking the school board, supporting their efforts and asking what we can do to further the cause of our children and grandchildren having a good and safe education.
They need our input and support, not criticism and threats.
LINDA WEBER
Whitewater