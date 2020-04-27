Please wear a mask in any retail establishment
Social distancing is very important in controlling the spread of COVID-19. In many cases so is wearing a mask. I am amazed that at all of the restaurants where I have picked up to-go orders, the majority of customers are not wearing masks inside the restaurant. The majority of those not wearing masks are of college age.
I know many of the young are not worried about COVID-19, but statistics show 25% to 50% of those infected are asymptomatic which means they show no symptoms and most likely don’t know they have it and are contagious. The whole purpose behind wearing masks is to protect others in case you have it. COVID-19 will be around until it runs out of people to infect or a vaccine is developed. What we know currently says this is 12 to 18 months away. So everyone, in addition to social distancing, please wear a mask when you are in any retail establishment. It’s not that hard.
MIKE CURTIS
Grand Junction
Community needs education on use of masks, equipment
The Sentinel’s front page on Saturday (April 25) of the Rockslide Restaurant and Brewery sous chef incorrectly wearing a face mask (his nose was not covered) was most regretful.
However it affirms the urgent need for education of restaurant employers and employees on the proper use of personal protective equipment. This is not the first time of late that I have observed restaurant workers improperly wearing PPE. Monday the education will also be needed for retailers as Mesa County transitions to “Safer At Home”!
The mere fact that the Sentinel staff, ( photographer, reporter, edit staff, etc.) did not pick up this error further reinforces the need for broad community education on PPE use.
We all want to help re-open the economy by doing our part (visiting restaurants and retailers) however we must do it safely if we are to beat COVID-19!
I have conveyed similar thoughts to Mesa County Public Health.
I’m glad the Rockslide and other fine Grand Junction restaurants were recognized for their participation in the “Caring For Our Home Community” program; a program we have supported along with many other community nonprofits.
GORDON NICHOLSON
Grand Junction
Congressman’s latest mailer reads like a reelection pitch
Taxpayers beware. Scott Tipton appears to be using our tax dollars for campaigning.
A couple of days ago, I got something in the mail that I thought was a campaign flier showing a picture of him in his office and saying how he’s “helping families through this health crisis” and “I fought on behalf of Rural Communities” and “My staff and I are working around the clock” (certainly sounds like campaign rhetoric to me). The flier also included the same prevention tips for COVID-19 that we’ve been hearing for months.
My first thought was OH NO, he’s starting to campaign so early! But then I noticed, in small print in the corner, the words “public document” and “official business,” which means the flier was paid for with OUR TAX DOLLARS and not by Mr. Tipton!
I guess he figures if he calls it an “Update on COVID-19” he can get away with it. Come on Mr. Tipton, if that’s not illegal, it’s certainly unethical.
ROCHELLE WEISS
Grand Junction
Nearly half of Colorado voices ignored in last five big elections
Some will criticize the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) as a ridiculous notion, and to do so would imply its supporters were equally ridiculous.
I would like to approach this subject from a perspective that understands the argument and widespread belief that the Electoral College is outdated. After all, that is what our teachers told us in school. They said the Electoral College was created because it was logistically easier to tally the votes during an era where horse and carriage was the typical mode of transportation. Therefore, there is no need for it with today’s technology. Unfortunately, our teachers were misinformed.
The founders, namely Alexander Hamilton, feared a direct democracy, which is why they designed the government as a federal republic. They saw the potential for factions, that held specific and exclusive values, to arise among the people. If a faction grew large enough, it could create a tyrannical majority. Therefore, they decided against a direct election for the president of the United States.
Today, there is a faction within the U.S. that makes up a majority of the country. It is simply the collective population living in urban areas, accounting for 84% of the population. In Colorado, the power of this majority is prevalent with a majority of state laws being passed with disregard of smaller communities within the state.
In fact, the electors assigned to Colorado are apportioned by the “winner-take-all” policy, which gives all nine electors to the winner of the popular vote within the state. Considering that none of the presidential candidates from the previous five elections earned more than 54% of the state’s popular vote, that means almost half of Coloradans’ voices have been ignored every election. If this seems unfair, now apply it to the entire nation. That is what NPVIC is striving for.
ROBERT BALLARD
Grand Junction
Pramenko column is proof of Sentinel’s left-leaning ways
To: The editor
Re: Michael Pramenko
Speaking of fools ...
Once again we are subjected to an op-ed written by Dr. Pramenko. It is interesting to me why The Daily Sentinel gives editorial space to the man who really knows how to insult people.
He must think the administration has a crystal ball so preparations are made for a calamity before it hits. I think Dr. Pramenko can write an op-ed with facts and information, and leave the insults out. Why don’t we see if he can do a better job? Let’s send him to Washington!
And, why doesn’t the Sentinel give equal space to someone on the other side of the issue? Oh, yes, I know the answer to that. The Sentinel is left of center, loves to publish insulting cartoons of the president, and would never give a conservative editorial space to counter Dr. Pramenko’s insults.
JANET BLACKMAN
Grand Junction