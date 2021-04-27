Get informed. Then get vaccinated
If you don’t know about the ravages of these diseases — measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, typhoid fever, diphtheria, tetanus, smallpox, or polio, you can thank the millions and millions of people who have received vaccines for these, and other, diseases over the last many decades. Most of us don’t know about these diseases because the vaccines are doing their job.
Vaccination has all but eradicated these diseases. It is so important that we keep these diseases at bay that vaccinations are required for admission to school. Unfortunately, because misinformed people refuse to receive some vaccines, a few of these diseases are becoming problems again. Disinformation (false information which is intended to mislead) is also an issue.
COVID-19 can now be added to this list of preventable disease vaccines. When the great majority of people are vaccinated, this, and all those diseases listed above, go away. When enough people receive the vaccine for a given disease — and it varies depending on the disease — herd immunity is achieved, and the remaining unvaccinated people are protected (this is helpful for those people who really can’t receive a vaccine). We should all get vaccinated to ensure that we reach herd immunity sooner rather than later, or not at all.
Scientists continue to study this virus; we are learning more about it daily. Indeed, as new information is learned, we continue to alter how we respond to this disease.
If you want to know about any of the diseases listed above, simply Google them. If you’re interested in a history of vaccines, you can visit historyofvaccines.org for a great timeline, which goes back to 100 BCE! When researching anything, stick with reputable websites. An example:
“Vaccines do not cause autism. Despite much controversy on the topic, researchers haven’t found a connection between autism and childhood vaccines. In fact, the original study that ignited the debate years ago has been retracted.” (From the Mayo Clinic website.)
We are very fortunate to live in a time when we can be protected from so many diseases that have killed millions of people over the years. Get informed, then get vaccinated. If you want this to end, get vaccinated.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Retired pharmacist
CHUCK BREAUX
Pediatric surgeon
Fruita
When government sets prices on health care, all parties lose
As the leading health care providers in western Colorado, House Bill 21-1232, Standardized Health Benefit Plan, otherwise known as the Colorado Public Option, is deeply concerning on many levels.
Proponents of this bill continually state that rural areas, vulnerable and minority populations, and low-income earners will benefit financially if this bill passes. This is unequivocally not true. When government sets prices on health care, all parties, especially patients lose. Western Slope hospitals are committed to improving health-care affordability, access to care, and increasing community partnerships. We have been successful in these endeavors without government interference.
By focusing on community partnerships and bringing Western Slope voices together, we have been able to move Mesa County from one of the most expensive places in the United States to receive health care, to a cost-effective level. Our partnerships with groups such as Monument Health, Mesa County Valley School District 51, Mesa County, and other local nonprofit organizations have resulted in lower health-care costs in our community.
We have decreased costs while simultaneously growing patient access to care. Our hospitals are often the crucial point of entry to health care for all populations, especially under-served populations. By recruiting and retaining highly skilled medical providers and specialists to our area, access to care has been increased. We have been dedicated to increasing the number of general practice doctors in our community. When patients have a good relationship with their primary care provider, emergency issues decline, preventive health care increases, and overall population health is improved.
This relationship also helps keep health-care costs down because catastrophic events are often caught earlier. HB21-1232 will inhibit our ability to recruit and retain providers by holding hostage the licenses our providers earn unless they meet arbitrary caps set by an advisory committee. We assert that the best people to make decisions regarding care for our patients are the patients and their trained and licensed health-care providers, not government advisory committees.
We understand that managing and decreasing health-care costs is an important issue, and we all have a responsibility to help find solutions to this issue. We also understand the countless approaches to lowering the cost of health care in our community. By focusing on local-, community-, and stakeholder-driven solutions, we have been successful in finding courses of action that help lower the cost of health care. Because we are local, we can share the savings with our patients, and give back to our community.
The Colorado Public Option is a one-size-fits-all approach to health-care cost-reduction, and we firmly maintain, that one-size does not fit western Colorado.
Sincerely,
CHRIS THOMAS
President & CEO, Community Hospital
BRYAN JOHNSON,
President, St. Mary’s Medical Center
KORREY KLEIN, MD
President & CEO, Family Health West
‘Let me eat my steak in peace’ — don’t sign Initiative 16
I’ve spent a lifetime trying to connect people to where their food comes from. I am an animal scientist by training and have worked in the wildlife industry for 27 years, retiring just as COVID hit. My letter is mainly focused on Initiative 16, which would gut the agriculture industry in Colorado if passed. If you have not read this outrageous attack on animal care, I suggest you do so before this comes before you and you are uneducated. It is being pushed by the usual clan of those that feel an animal should never die for any reason but who also continue to consume salad made from things that used to be alive. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a salad as much as the next guy but prefer to have mine along with a steak, wild or domestic.
My point to all of this is that my upbringing, training and work have led me to understand that in the good old USA we all have our right to feel whatever we think is right for all of us. If your thought is to eat a salad every day of your life, I really have no problem with that, but let me eat my steak in peace. Unless you have been living under a rock, this state has changed and will likely continue to do so. That being said, things like wolf reintroduction, trapping bans and this all-out attack on domestic livestock are all part of a bigger plan to gut traditions and animal usage within the state and the nation.
Therefore my ask of the ag and wildlife interests is to see the bigger picture here and fight back (collectively and individually) against those that wish to change the playing field within this state. The fact is we eat animals (at least some of us do) and it is how we have gotten so many of us on this planet (that is arguably not good either).
Don’t just take it from me, go to ColoradansForAnimalCare.com and educate yourself on the issues around this initiative. While you’re at it, educate yourself on your food source and how it makes it to your table. If ag goes away in Colorado, so does wildlife. Farms and ranches provide habitat, much less so in 35-acre tracts.
DEAN RIGGS
Loma