Why I support the Just Transition legislation
My name is Ron Geary, and I’ve been a resident of Craig for more than 20 years. Like many in the Yampa Valley, we are looking to what the future of Craig looks like after the closure of our coal plants and the mines. That’s why I’m writing today to support Just Transition legislation for coal communities in Colorado.
I worked at the Craig power plant for more than two decades, and currently work for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Like most of us who live here, the power plants and the mines have afforded many of us the ability to buy homes and raise a family in a small-town atmosphere. A job at the plants and the mines meant stability, a good wage, good health insurance and the ability to retire comfortably.
The impact goes beyond just those workers. It affects their families, it affects our ability to support our firefighters, our schools, our local restaurants and the infrastructure of the city of Craig and Moffat County. It affects all of us. I don’t like the thought that Craig will turn into a ghost town or worse a tourist destination.
Working with the IBEW, I have helped negotiated several union contracts for plant closures around the Western Slope and have seen the toll it takes on those whose future is suddenly uncertain. Now that we know the plants and the mines are going to be shutting down, it is time to start looking to the future. There are close to 300 workers, between both the plants and the mines that are very skilled at what they do. Not all of them will be able to become river guides, outfitters or work in the tourist/service industry.
It’s important that we begin looking towards the realities of that future now, and try to help our community adapt to that change. We need to help to attract other heavy industries. To help workers transition to new jobs, help our community to adjust to the huge impact of this closure, and hopefully find a new way to utilize the existing infrastructure to transition to a new industry, and keep hard-working, reliable jobs in our town.
I’m in support of Just Transition for our coal communities in Colorado. I hope to see this legislation passed, so that all of us can continue to enjoy this place we call home.
RON GEARY
Craig
Why must we sacrifice for wasteful downstream uses?
We have to watch how much water we use to irrigate, water our lawns, wash our cars and even shut off our water while brushing our teeth so we can send more of our water down stream. Guess what they do with it downstream. Phoenix is building a 50 acre water park. A lot of folks there wash their sidewalks, many have outdoor swimming pools. Las Vegas has dozens of fountains and water pools. Do they have any idea how much they lose to evaporation?
Why are we left high and dry and the people downstream waste so much to save Lake Powell?
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
We want more diversity
in our restaurant choices
Although a number of Grand Junction residents voted for Cracker Barrel and other new down-home restaurants, we wish that our town valued diversity across the board, including in its choice of new eateries. It is easy to introduce chains, some of which are very good. It is, apparently, harder to imagine healthy alternatives to hamburgers and fries, high calorie meals and fast food. And then there is Chipotle’s poor track record of offering contaminated food!
Since we are emerging from the COVID pandemic (hopefully), we have seen medical evidence connecting obesity with greater likelihood of getting COVID, diabetes and heart disease. The predominant choices of new restaurants seem to encourage these conditions, not provide alternatives for healthy eating. Chains like “My Big Fat Greek Restaurant” and others that promote fish, vegetables, salads and other less beef-saturated foods, would provide diversity and even more international flavors. People could travel around the world through their palettes. The lack of imagination that the present proposals represent is quite upsetting, given that Grand Junction has the potential to offer even more exciting varieties of cuisines in addition to the ones already here.
It is our choice to decide whether we want to become a fast food, high fat, comfort food town, or if we provide healthy eating, interesting variety and diverse flavors from different ethnicities. If we continue to stoke the easy, without thinking of alternatives, we will become just another city that offers proliferating sameness rather than exciting differentness. If these contracts are not yet final, we need to speak to our city representatives and ask for more. Our tourism will flourish as a result and we will have more choices, more fun and more experimentation with eateries that we have not yet imagined. Think Scandinavian, Greek, Uzbek, Korean or Ukrainian!
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction