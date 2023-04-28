DeSantis is the GOP’s best shot at beating Biden
President Harry Truman said: “Show me a man that gets rich being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook.”
Hunter Biden headed the Biden family’s influence-peddling operations for “the big guy,” who claims he didn’t know what Hunter was doing. Congress has bank records showing Biden family members sharing $1 million dollars from China.
It was legal for President Trump to pay a porn star to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The Manhattan DA’s case is political. Most Americans don’t like it that Democrats have politicized our judicial system. This gives Trump a nice sympathy bump with Republicans. His problem is he needs the support of independents to win in a general election.
President Trump’s attack ad accuses then-Congressman Ron DeSantis of voting to cut Social Security. This is an attack on Republican legislators who are responsibly trying to save Social Security. They will never cut current benefits. The ad also claims DeSantis doesn’t share your values.
This from a man who paid off a porn star.
Gov. DeSantis will focus on the challenges China poses. He is not in China’s back pocket.
China produces more carbon emissions than the United States and Europe combined. Their primary energy source is coal. China knows climate change is not an existential threat. They exploit the West’s mania by producing 95% of the world’s solar panel supply chain and EV batteries.
President Trump can whip up a crowd. Democrats use that to scare independents. In attacking DeSantis, Trump is now saying Florida is a dump. WalletHub is his source and they rank Florida the 7th best state to live in overall.
DeSantis can beat President Biden because he can’t be painted as an extremist. DeSantis was awarded the bronze star for his service in Iraq.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Instead of bans, address root causes of shootings
I was glad to see that the proposed assault rifle ban failed at the state Legislature. As a moderate Democrat, I have supported many of the recent gun safety laws, such as universal background checks and red-flag laws. These laws do not infringe on the right to bear arms, but serve to keep guns out of the wrong hands.
But an assault rifle ban is different. It infringes on the Second Amendment by precluding law-abiding citizens from obtaining a class of firearms. Certainly, I am self-interested. I enjoy shooting AR-15 style rifles. They’re light, accurate, have little kick and there’s generally affordable ammo available for them. For these reasons, and because of their adjustable buttstock length, AR-15s are also a good rifle for kids to target shoot with. Although typically .223, AR-15 style rifles are also available in big-game hunting calibers.
People will point to mass shootings as a reason to ban assault rifles. But far more people are shot by handguns, including suicides. Mass shootings are a small fraction of total shootings, and assault rifles are not used in all mass shootings. Although the death of five people at once is shocking, is it any more tragic than five deaths in five separate shootings?
Rather than bans, to address gun violence we should address the underlying causes of shootings, including crime and mental health. This means addressing root causes: poverty, income inequality, an inadequate social safety net, high mental healthcare costs, and lack of mental health counselors, traceable to the high cost of college education. It means addressing our culture of anger, fear and hatred, which pervade the news, social media and pop culture. These are all more complicated and more expensive than fighting over guns. But addressing these root causes is essential to reducing gun violence.
DAMON DAVIS
Grand Junction
Medical lab professionals perform essential work
There are many worthy professions in the health care field, all of which deserve a designated week of recognition. But I’d like to call special attention to the medical laboratory professionals who work behind the scenes, ensuring patients and health care providers receive all the diagnostic information needed to diagnose disease and monitor treatments.
From the beginning of the patient’s encounter with the health care system, the laboratory is involved — as clinical laboratory assistants, they draw blood and collect a variety of specimens for diagnostic testing; as microbiologists, they culture body sites to identify infection and proper antibiotic selection; as blood bank technologists, they prepare life-saving blood products for transfusion; as histologists, they section tissue specimens to observe for pathologic processes. Their practices are varied, but all equally as important to patient outcomes.
Medical laboratory science is a rewarding field to work in, and with the professions struggling to gain the recognition needed to recruit the next generation of team members, this Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23-29, 2023, is a meaningful time to reflect on the significant contributions of the lab team to the patient experience, and to thank those who have a significant impact on patient care but get little recognition for their efforts.
DENISE DAWSON
Grand Junction
Boebert is all rhetoric and no meaningful action
With U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert’s propensities to concentrate her time and energies in Washington D.C. in yelling at the president of the United States and concocting one after another cockamamie concepts concerning stolen elections and such, the roads and bridges in the 3rd Congressional District continue to deteriorate.
With thousands of potholes, hereafter referred to as “Boebert Bumps,” measuring from 12 to 20 inches long and two to three layers of asphalt deep, damaging tires, alignments and affecting the safety of the motoring public, Boebert prefers to grandstand in Washington instead of working on behalf of the working and everyday people of the 3rd Congressional District.
Other congressional representatives, like those on the Front Range, are working every day to find federal money to address the needs of their districts. Instead of developing respectful and working relationships with other congressional representatives, Boebert spends her time and energies spouting crazy rhetoric designed only to tickle the ears of the extremists.
Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District desperately needs a representative who will work on behalf of all its residents.
It is time to replace Lauren Boebert.
KEN HENRY
Fruita