Wear a mask to show solidarity
I was quite amazed during my quick trip on Monday to Grand Junction to pick up necessary items to see so many vehicles, so many people, and so many without masks.
I heard such spontaneous justifications as: “Guess we don’t need to wear a mask, since others are doing it for us.” “I just had to make a quick trip. I won’t expose anyone.” “I choose not to wear a mask — it’s my choice.” “I can’t breathe in the #!?@% thing.” “It’s OK, I don’t need a mask since I will stay 6 feet away from everyone.” And this was stated by a person in a very busy local grocery store with more than the allotted persons inside. And the justifications go on.
OK, I get it. We have a need to make personal choices and those #!?@% masks are difficult to get used to. But what we seem to be forgetting is that we live in the UNITED States of America. We are united, we work together, we problem-solve and create amazing things as a united community. We must not forget our individual responsibilities to our community and be united in our response to this pandemic crisis. Your health safety aside:
Wear a mask to show solidarity with the retail employees and employers. Don’t make them be the bad guy and have to ask you to wear a mask. Don’t make them worry about returning to work, wondering whether they will be exposed by a non-mask wearer.
Wear a mask to show you care about our first responders. Don’t make their jobs any more difficult and don’t be a casualty that needs their attention.
Wear a mask to show our policemen that we care about their tough jobs and we will comply with the orders from Mesa County for reopening this county.
Wear a mask to show the Mesa County Public Health and leaders that we can hold our heads proud and prove to the Eastern Slope that we can do this. We don’t want to be the stepchild here, and we certainly don’t want to be the example that is used across the country of how the disease increased in a county where their residents ignored the health department’s recommendations.
Wear a mask to demonstrate your solidarity in this fight against this pandemic enemy. Be proud Western Slope residents.
And don’t forget that Mesa County’s request to the governor to move to a Safer-At-Home stage with more lax requirements than the Front Range depends on how well we individually and collectively implement these recommendations (from draft document, April 27).
■ Maintain physical distancing (6 feet)
■ Adults 65 years and older and high-risk populations should limit public interactions and stay at home as much as possible
■ Use cloth face coverings for interactions where physical distancing is not possible or when entering public places
■ People with symptoms should stay home and should not go to work
■ Wash hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Wear your face mask with pride! Remember, a face mask doesn’t have to be fancy. On my hike Sunday with my face mask, I saw several off-road bikers use handkerchiefs. Way to go! That’s the spirit of solidarity!
BECKY CHESNUT
Fruita
Yes, in fact, the president had a crystal ball for the pandemic
In her April 28 letter to the editor, Janet Blackman, in her criticism of Michael Pramenko’s op-ed, defends the Trump administration by stating, “He must think the administration has a crystal ball so preparations are made for a calamity before it hits.”
In fact, we had such a crystal ball — the Pandemic Response Team, headed by Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer which existed until May of 2018, when it was disbanded. Tom Bossert, Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser until he was fired in April 2018, had called for a comprehensive biodefense strategy against pandemics and biological attacks. (Source: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fire-pandemic-team/)
The Trump administration axed the team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic and did not replace it. Ms. Blackman, had Trump not dropped the crystal ball, we would in fact have had a national plan in place for the COVID-19 calamity before it hit our country. We would be in a far better place today if Trump had acted responsibly two years ago.
SANDRA TINSMAN
Grand Junction
It’s beyond dispute that U.S. has world’s highest death count
It’s a sad fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a red and blue issue. Every time the Sentinel or a health professional, like Dr. Michael Pramenko, bemoans the failure of the United States to adequately prepare for this virus, someone like Janet Blackman refers to the commentator as “left-leaning” or “insulting.” It is beyond dispute that we need more testing if we are to return to any level of normalcy. It is beyond dispute that the U.S. has a higher patient count and death count than any other country in the world. It is now beyond dispute that there were many warnings to the White House about the coming epidemic in January and February. It is beyond dispute that President Trump downplayed the virus in January and February. It is beyond dispute that our federal government has failed to provide any coordinated response to the virus, leaving the states to fend for themselves.
To say that you would need a crystal ball to predict the path of the virus is to put your head in the sand. President Trump has said in the past to believe him and not what you hear or read. To do so is to ignore science and the people on the front line fighting this disease. Trump supporters need to finally accept that we are being governed by an incompetent and callous administration which has caused both our economy to completely shut down and the death of many more people than should have been inflicted with this awful virus.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Six key questions to ask of nursing homes amid pandemic
As each day of the coronavirus pandemic passes, family members, staff and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those inside long-term care facilities. As former AARP Colorado president, I recommend that those with a loved one in a nursing home, ask the facility six key questions:
Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19?
What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections?
Does nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe?
What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time?
What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?
Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides, and other workers?
For those who are concerned about the safety of a loved one living in a nursing home, contact the Colorado Ombudsman Program at 800-288-1376 x217 and www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/long-term-careombudsman.
Families and caregivers can also find additional information and resources about COVID-19 at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.
TERRI POTENTE
Fruita
Quarantine has always been major option with contagions
Although some people seem to believe the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t as bad as it seems, historic epidemics created the same kinds of problems with much worse results.
Locally the history of quarantine was quite active in good old Grand Junction. It was called a “pest house” located on the Redlands side of the river where individuals with typhoid, smallpox, Spanish flu and any such contagion were sent to recover or die away from work, family or friends.
We now have much better chances to fight these things. Considering today’s global traveling, it should have been academic to begin as early as possible gathering test kits and beginning to test. But we didn’t.
So consider the alternatives of allowing people to carry the bug or be publicly sick. What happens when businesses either get the reputation of causing a spread or are shut down because employees are sick or dying? Think about the meat packing plants currently shut down for spreading the virus in an essential business — 10 people dead so far. What if all businesses had the problem? Would such businesses survive?
These are all very difficult things to consider but quarantine has always been the major option.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction