Why aren’t the wild horse advocates adopting horses?
A recent article in The Daily Sentinel reported a disease outbreak occurred at the BLM’s wild horse holding facility in Cañon City. I’ll join everyone else in regretting this tragedy, and I don’t doubt concentrating horses in holding facilities invites spread of disease. The article notes horse advocates are critical of BLM’s crowded facilities. I’m sure they are. But it’s time for the horse advocates themselves to take some responsibility.
These horses have been available for adoption since they were initially captured. While the horse advocates blame the BLM, they don’t support a viable adoption program. Instead, they argue that the horses remain on the range and livestock be removed. This solution is environmentally and mathematically bankrupt.
Wild horse populations compound at approximately 20% per year. A herd of 1,000 head will increase to approximately 6,000 in 10 years. In areas where wild horses are increasing at this rate, eventually there aren’t enough livestock out there to remove. This has been documented several times in environmental assessments associated with BLM gather proposals. The BLM has to either gather horses periodically, or allow wild horse populations and their associated environmental problems to expand into new areas.
While the Sentinel article was fair and well written, the “field of grass” referenced in the photo caption is most likely cheatgrass, a Eurasian invasive weed that offers nutritious forage only in the early spring. Cheatgrass creates a severe fire hazard in all other seasons.
Luckily for us in the Grand Valley, our Friends of the Mustangs wild horse group provides knowledge and dedication toward management of the Bookcliff herd. Their participation demonstrates that wild horses can be a source of joy, and not the spiraling sequence of lawsuits, allegations and environmental degradation we see virtually everywhere else.
JIM CAGNEY
Grand Junction
Why Mesa County needs to have a rehab facility
The letter written by Jody Visconti Clow hit the bullseye. There are not enough options for rehab treatment in Mesa County and its county seat of Grand Junction.
People can be treated in ER, they can be treated in a detox that is not medically supervised, they can detox in jail or they can attempt to pay for expensive rehab centers — most of which are located on the Front Range.
A state-of-the-art rehab center should have been built years ago in this valley. Grand Junction is the largest city between Denver and Salt Lake City, but its efforts at providing rehab opportunities are piecemeal. This is unacceptable. While there are limited programs for inmates, veterans and other qualified individuals, there is no large-scale rehab center where any person with any type of addiction can receive care.
It is human nature to build fences. However, when it comes to addiction, one must resist this temptation. Wonderful individuals are struggling with alcohol, gambling, methamphetamines, opioids (with the added risk of fentanyl) and other substances. Mesa County and Grand Junction have the revenue but, apparently, lack the resolve. I can think of no valid reason why our community cannot provide large scale, expert, rehab for its citizens.
Frankly, I do not care whether funds are provided through government or private enterprise. But something needs to be done. Thank you, Director Clow, for pointing out treatment and rehab issues. Let’s find a way to address these issues. People cannot wait.
CHARLES and KATHY BONNET
Grand Junction
Gun deaths now leading cause of death for children
I recently read that deaths caused by firearms have surpassed automobile deaths as a leading cause of mortality for children. I find this outrageous.
The nanny state has imposed so many regulations on law abiding car owners like myself that we can hardly drive the roads without having to worry about seat belts, car seats, speed limits and other totally unnecessary regulations. And why shouldn’t kids be allowed to drive if they show they’re tall enough to see over the steering wheel? They should have rights, too.
I recently tried to get a new driver’s license only to be told I need to pass some silly government test and wear corrective lenses in order to drive my car. I wish car owners would show some courage like gun owners and speak up for our God-given right to drive when we want and how we want.
When the government tries to come for my car, they’ll have to pry the steering wheel out of my cold dead hands.
ROB WASHINGTON
Grand Junction