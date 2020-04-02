Local leaders must do more to ensure health
Thank you for Thursday’s editorial. The Sentinel has been showing leadership during this coronavirus pandemic. Chaffee County has issued a tourist stay-away ordinance, as have other Colorado counties, joining Grand and San Juan counties in Utah. Mesa County needs to do the same!
Our local elected “leaders” have largely been missing in action. Finally, Sheriff Matt Lewis, the Colorado National Monument superintendent and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have issued warnings about social distancing. Yes, our trail heads are being overrun by locals and non-Mesa County visitors. Where is the strongly worded statements from City Council members and county commissioners regarding social distancing? New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo and a host of other mayors are being direct. Even President Trump has said it is a matter of “life and death.” We need local elected officials to lead! Speak up on a regular, repetitive basis. Drive the message home that this is serious!
The Sentinel’s leadership is filling a local void.
GORDON NICHOLSON
Grand Junction
Close parking lots for popular outdoor recreation locations
Please close Colorado National Monument. Please close Lunch Loops for a couple of weeks. Locals will still be able to ride to the trail head, and locals know other places to access the Lunch Loops system. The out-of-towners will hopefully give up and go home, leaving our county for us and the trails can reopen. So many of the vehicles are not local. Given people are selfishly unable to self-police, they need to be policed — heavily fined for being out of their county, at the very least. Signage will not work for these folks.
Please act fast. Just because we don’t have any leadership on the federal level doesn’t mean we have to ignore the scientific community. We have seen what delays can do.
LOWERY MUMFORD
Grand Junction
County commissioners should follow Moab’s lead on visitors
Perilous times call for great leaders. In the history of the United States, we have been fortunate to have such leaders. Whether at war, or in times of crisis, our leaders have stepped up to the challenges. What I am not seeing in this time of coronavirus crisis is our leaders rising to meet the challenge. The closest one is Gov. Jared Polis. His response could be termed tepid at best. Until the governor makes his stay-at-home order mandatory, and puts some teeth in enforcement, this is only going to blossom into another New York-style “dog chasing its tail” response.
For those of you who think we are somewhat isolated, let me relay what happened to me recently. As I pulled into the Fruita City Market, a pickup pulling a camper with bicycles also pulled in. We approached the store entrance at the same time, and I suggested to them that they perhaps should recreate in their home area of residence. Their response was unprintable. These three individuals were in the store, potentially spreading the virus from one area of the state to another, with no regard to local safety.
While we are caring for our grandchild, her mother puts her safety, and her family’s safety, at risk working in our local health-care system. She is no different from the other health-care, law enforcement, fire, sanitation, water, sewer, and grocery store workers. All of them are my heroes.
Who are NOT my heroes are our federal, state, county and local leaders. These are the people who can best stop the spread of COVID-19 by simply putting teeth into the stay-at-home order. Stop allowing non-Western Slope people into, and on, all area public lands.
Gov. Polis: Get the State Patrol to start stopping and ticketing those who are traveling to recreate. Also, close businesses that are truly non-essential. Right now, your list is a joke. When stopping for gas, do you really need a fountain drink and lottery tickets?
Sheriff Matt Lewis: Get your deputies out patrolling recreational areas of the county and writing tickets to those who are not Western Slope locals.
Commissioners, you can use your authority to make a lot of this happen. Look how Moab and Telluride stepped up. These are desperate times. All you politicians ran on platforms that you care about the people. Well, do you?
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
Lighting up empty stadiums is ‘nuts’ — a waste of tax dollars
I read with dismay Thursday’s “Be the Light” article in the Daily Sentinel.
The city of Grand Junction and School District 51 have apparently determined that wasting energy and tax dollars by lighting up empty stadiums will cheer me up.
Believe what you want about climate change. But I don’t want to frivolously risk crop failures and a call on our water by lower basin states in conjunction with the Colorado River compact.
How does that provide hope? This is nuts. I have never once voted no on a school bond issue, but don’t ask me to spend my tax dollars on irresponsible decisions like “Be the Light.”
JIM CAGNEY
Grand Junction