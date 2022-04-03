Support law enforcement, protect civil society
I was thankful to read on March 22 that a letter from the Mesa County District Attorney’s office concluded “no charges will be filed against the police officers (who) shot a man in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot in 2021 (because) investigators found that Grand Junction Police Department officers were acting in self-defense and defense of each other in the shooting of Marc Matteson on June 10, 2021 ...” Although relieved, I was dismayed it took the DA’s office nine-and- one-half months to clear the officers. After all, as reported by KKCO, “Matteson was charged with assault on a peace officer, felony menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and violation of bail bond conditions (and was) sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections for 14 years plus parole ...”
As thankful as the officers involved, their families and their fellow officers must be with the news, for nearly 10 months, they have been waiting, hoping for the best, but fearing the worst. There was no need to put these officers through this agonizing wait.
That is especially the case given an officers involved shooting with which I am familiar that took place in Mesa County in 2018. In that case, two Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Rangers, in the process of conducting a welfare check on a vehicle on public land near Grand Junction, were fired upon and compelled to use deadly force in self-defense and in defense of each other. In fact, one ranger was hit in the chest with a round, but was saved from serious injury by his ballistic vest. It is not surprising, therefore, that less than two weeks later the District Attorney’s office concluded that the rangers’ use of deadly force was “justified.”
Since the summer of 2020, the nation has been swept by an anti-law enforcement mentality that includes efforts to “defund the police,” a failure by elected officials, attorneys general and district attorneys, and other administrators to support officers, and an apparent willingness to abuse the legal system to unfairly punish men and women in law enforcement who seek to perform their difficult jobs diligently.
We must continue to demand law enforcement officers meet the highest standards possible, but all those who love law and order, a civil society and civilization itself must also support the thin blue line that separates a law-abiding society from anarchy.
WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY
Evergreen
Thankful for legislators’ leadership on Medicaid
On behalf of our hospitals — Memorial Regional Health, Middle Park Health and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center — and with the introduction of House Bill 22-1329 (the state’s budget bill or the “long bill”), we would like to thank our Western Slope legislators on the state’s Joint Budget Committee (JBC) — JBC Chair Rep. Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) and Sen. Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) for their tireless efforts to ensure the state budget reflects our communities’ priorities.
With health care, education, housing, child care, transportation, workforce issues and more, this year’s state budget has the unusual challenge of having excess revenue, driven by billions of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds. But navigating how to invest one-time funding smartly and sustainably into key state priorities takes incalculable time, effort and dedication. Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Rankin have each demonstrated their ability to effectively lead difficult conversations on difficult budget issues.
Most importantly to our hospitals this year, that meant asking tough questions about the state’s proposals to change Medicaid payments to hospitals and other community providers. These payments are essential for hospitals’ ability to continue to provide care in our communities, and collectively with other hospitals, essential to ensure access to necessary health care across the Western Slope and Colorado.
Ultimately, through Rep. McCluskie’s and Sen. Rankin’s leadership, the coming year’s budget will give sufficient funding to the state’s Medicaid program to develop new payment models and meaningfully engage health care providers and other stakeholders for input, but it won’t give the state free rein to change future Medicaid payments however they see fit.
This is good governance at its best, and while we appreciate the entire JBC’s efforts on this issue, we’re grateful to have the strong and capable leadership of Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Rankin representing our Western Slope values at the state capitol in Denver.
Thank you again to these leaders, and we encourage the legislature to pass the long bill to support our state and our prudent investments in our health care system.
JENNIFER RILEY
Memorial Regional Health Chief Executive Officer
JASON CLECKLER
Middle Park Health Chief Executive Officer
SONIYA FIDLER
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center President