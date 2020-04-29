We’re far from living under a Nazi regime
People have been accusing elected officials of being “Nazis.” I have experienced being in the actual Nazi country and have many German relatives who lived through the Nazi era.
In 1939, my mother took me to Germany to visit her family. While there, my grandmother wanted to take me to a neighboring town. We stood on the side of a road waiting for a bus. In the distance, a platoon of SS troops (Schutzstaffel or “protection squadron” composed of Nazi party goons) marched toward us. My grandmother grabbed my hand, and we ducked behind the bushes that were the hedgerow.
The reason? When the troops passed with the German Nazi flag, we would have to raise our right arms in salute. She didn’t want me to have to do that.
A small example. In Nazi Germany, the government did not request or suggest. They ordered. If someone did not follow the order, that person was arrested by the SS. Not given just a summons. Hauled off to prison. Then subjected to “education” until the authorities were satisfied that the person would act correctly in the future.
If we were in a “Nazi” state, Gov. Polis would be governor-for-life. He would be giving orders and directives. There would be platoons of men to patrol the streets. Anyone out and about without permission would be arrested. Anyone outside not wearing a mask would be arrested. The platoons would not be government troops or police officers. They would belong to the ruling-for-life party but given absolute authority to stop and seize anyone.
Our situation in Colorado and the U.S. is far from being a Nazi state, thankfully.
Rockslide strives to be a good partner in the community
“Perfect is the enemy of good.”
The philosopher Voltaire once quoted this proverb in his writings in the 1700s. I find this to be relevant when reading the letter from Mr. Gordon Nicholson a few days ago.
I am an owner and partner of Rockslide Restaurant and Dream Cafe. The article and photo of our sous chef, Eric, appeared in The Daily Sentinel recently and I appreciate the Sentinel taking the time to inform the community of a Western Colorado Community Foundation program designed to benefit the local nonprofits that assist those in need.
Rockslide proudly joined this effort to help move it forward. Mr. Nicholson pointed out the improper wearing of a mask in that photo. He is correct, we were not perfect. Rockslide continues to communicate to our staff the importance of doing the right thing, every day and always. I choose to focus on the good that we are trying to accomplish with this program and the WCCF. We may make a mistake, but we will always try to do our absolute best and always work to be a good partner in this community.
I want to thank my wife for reminding me that taking the high road here is always worth the hike and provides a much better view. She is right! I also want to thank the entire staff at Rockslide Brew Pub and Dream Cafe. You all have been incredibly dedicated to your work and to each other during a very difficult time. I especially want to thank Eric, our sous chef in the photo. Know that we have your back.
President Theodore Roosevelt gave a wonderful speech known as “The Man in the Arena,” which I feel describes Eric and others who work hard every day:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; ...”
Eric, you are our “Man In The Arena.”
