Brand can’t overcome our actual image
“Where life leads.” An interesting brand, but totally nondescript.
Take a drive around the perimeter of the city and try to find a spot that is not cluttered. Look at the stretch of Patterson where a ditch, once covered with vegetation, was piped, covered with grit, and decorated with wooden light poles draped with wire to a main somewhere. I’m surprised that the professional offices and businesses on the other side of the street haven’t risen in revolt.
And more suggestive of a brand, consider the “improvements” to Highway 6 & 50 passing through our main commercial area. It goes below desert criteria and makes Death Valley look like an oasis with clean air. Colored imprinted concrete and gravel is not landscaping.
We could have saved $85,000 on a brand by simply striking the “c” in Grand Junction and inserting a “k.” Grand Junktion would be more descriptive and would alert travelers to bypass the city and drive over the Monument on their way to somewhere else.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Public lands must be managed, not used up and sold off
This is a quote by Lauren Boebert published recently in the Sentinel: “the federal government either needs to give the people back our federal lands or compensate us appropriately …”
Whether the PILT formula is adequate may be debatable, but how can the federal government give us back something we already own? All land west of the Mississippi was acquired by the federal government through purchase, war or treaties before there were any western states (and, don’t forget, taken from its original inhabitants through duplicity and force).
Beginning in the mid-1800s the government gave away millions of acres to homesteaders, railroads, miners and others. Some land was later protected as national parks and forests. Some became military bases, Indian reservations, etc. Federal land remaining after the homestead acts were repealed in 1976 by the Federal Land Management and Policy Act is now administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM’s mandate is to manage these public lands for multiple use, sustained yield and environmental protection. That requires regulations and decisions about compatible uses. There has always been a conflict between exploitation and preservation, so someone is always unhappy no matter what the BLM does.
Anyone who loves the land sees intrinsic value that can’t be measured in dollars. There are other tangible values including wildlife habitat, clean air and water, historic preservation, etc. But some see only a resource to be exploited.
Federal lands are a gem that already belongs to all citizens of the United States, not just those of us fortunate enough to live nearby. There may always be disagreements, but our public domain must stay public and well-managed now and for future generations, not mined out, grazed down, used up and sold off.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose