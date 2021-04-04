Weedery didn’t meet conditions for CUP
The recent articles around the denial of a conditional use permit for the Colorado Weedery to move to the location currently owned by Grand River Vineyards have provided an incomplete picture of the actual process.
In order for a conditional use permit (CUP) to be approved by the Town of Palisade, the board of trustees hears comments from the applicant, citizens and those who might be directly impacted. All is done openly in discussion and a fact-finding process.
All four criteria must be met for approval and No. 4 was not.
1. That the application will not materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plans as submitted and approved;
2. That the application meets all required specifications and conforms to the standards and practices of sound land use planning and other applicable regulations;
3. That the application will not substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting property and will not be detrimental to the use or development of adjacent properties or other neighborhood uses;
4. That the application will not adversely affect the adopted plans and policies of the Town or violate the character of existing standards for development of the adjacent properties.
No. 4, not having been met, brought the decision to deny the conditional use permit to the Weedery.
GAIL EVANS
Palisade
City not setting good example for water conservation
I appreciate the article about the water conservation by Dennis Webb. I was surprised to see no mention of industrial and commercial water users in the Grand Valley.
Grand Junction City Council’s pleas to residents to go easy on water while the golf courses water their green using as much as 400,000 gallons per day — and profit from it — is a window dressing and not a solution. What about boutique farms operating in the desert or other industrial water users?
Water conservation will only work if all water users participate, and those that use the most water should participate the most in conservation efforts.
MARTIN WIESIOLEK
Grand Junction
Grand Junction should follow Phoenix’s lead on landscaping
Does anyone else find it curious that Thursday’s Sentinel front page story was on the drought and need to conserve water and then on page two is a picture of irrigation pipes being installed at the Fifth Street interchange? Then Friday’s paper again has a story on water woes. Do city leaders know we need to conserve water or do we have to tell them? We have ample rock, gravel and concrete to fill those places where it is not expected that people will walk or congregate.
We should look to how big southwest cities handle such spaces and follow suit. Phoenix, for example.
STEVEN POTTER
Clifton
Retirees not part of dialogue on nation’s ‘investments’
Congress has just passed a massive bill for $1.9 trillion and is proposing to pass another in at least the same range or larger. We have heard from the politicians, political talking heads, and economists — most with a bias one way or the other. Those in favor go to great length to discuss the supposed beneficial effects for the middle class, the poor, the stock market, and the overall improvement to our way of life. They spend little or no time discussing the possible rise in unemployment of those who may be displaced by the built-in political wish list, the almost certain rise in inflation and cost of living and tell us we should not concern ourselves with all the proposed massive tax increases (they call them “investments”) and claim it will only affect the rich folks. You will be surprised how fast most of us will suddenly fall into that category. Yada, yada, yada — we have heard it all before!
What are they not discussing? The effect on the retired and those with fixed incomes derived from non-government pension plans — many outdated and based on costs 10-20 years ago, Social Security which has not kept up with inflation when you deduct the rise in Medicare and medical costs, and yes, even those on welfare. Why not?! And why are groups like AARP or AMAC silent on this matter?
We, the retired, are not exactly a minority group and yet we are being kept out of the conversation. These liberal and progressive politicians don’t seem to believe we can be a force. They forget — WE DO VOTE!
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Why all the fuss about Pendley’s piece on Enstrom?
Is it possible that William Perry Pendley was just impressed by a hard-working family that created something special?
GARY CRONE
Grand Junction