More guns in America is not going to make us safer

I would like to respond to a recent letter writer in the Sentinel. “Gun measures are about control, not public safety.” I read it twice to make sure I understood the writer’s intent. Arm everyone with a gun, even children in schools, and teachers in classrooms and there would be fewer murders, fewer mass murders of children in their schools, fewer massacres at Country and Western outdoor concerts in Las Vegas. If only everyone would have been armed? Grocery shoppers in El Paso, Texas and in Buffalo, New York would never of died had they all been armed.