More guns in America is not going to make us safer
I would like to respond to a recent letter writer in the Sentinel. “Gun measures are about control, not public safety.” I read it twice to make sure I understood the writer’s intent. Arm everyone with a gun, even children in schools, and teachers in classrooms and there would be fewer murders, fewer mass murders of children in their schools, fewer massacres at Country and Western outdoor concerts in Las Vegas. If only everyone would have been armed? Grocery shoppers in El Paso, Texas and in Buffalo, New York would never of died had they all been armed.
I have been watching this ridiculous logic being disseminated by the NRA for at least 30 years. Watch out boys, the government wants to take your guns!
I own four guns. None of them are AR-15s. No need. Can’t hunt with one. No elephants up on the Mesa. After watching the cowardice unfold in Uvalde, Texas by law enforcement, I became convinced something has to change. Sandy Hook Elementary School, Parkland High School, and so many more killing zones, where the perpetrators were all mentally unhinged. This begs the question; why not let people keep their guns, AR-15s included, and in exchange guarantee tougher background checks on gun applications regardless of how long it takes? Simple right? Far from it.
The government of our country does not want to go house to house and confiscate your guns. Everyone knows that, except for the few paranoid among us. There is not going to be a civil war again in this country, yet if you happen to watch a couple of different far-right fringe news sites, or listen to a couple of crazy politicians, you might think otherwise. Let’s make it perfectly clear — if our government ever really wanted to come take our guns, it would be easy for them. How many men in America would barricade themselves in their man-caves ready for war? Zero. Not one.
I have never felt like my guns were a security blanket, but these days all this tough talk about guns is from people who are obviously very insecure. America owns the distinction of being the one and only country that owns more guns per household than any other worldwide. This obsession with guns will have to eventually take a back seat to common sense gun laws for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
A recall is a high bar, but worth it for the community
In response to the recent Editorial entitled “Recall isn’t right for the board,” I would politely disagree. Ensuring a well-educated electorate through quality, equitable, and free (at the point of delivery) public education is the backbone of our democracy. It’s too important to allow for continued poor leadership and should not require that it rises to the level of criminality to warrant a change.
Can you imagine a successful business waiting two-and-a-half years to make a change in ineffective management? Luckily, our state legislators agree, which is why our laws allow for a recall. Wisely, it is intentionally an onerous process with a very high hurdle to achieve a successful recall. This is what dissuades nuisance recall efforts.
In the case of the proposed school board recall, 15,000 registered voters would need to agree with the rationale for recall to put the question to the general vote, a high bar indeed. But worth the effort in order to protect an institution whose success is vital for the community to prosper. It serves nearly 20,000 of our children, employs nearly 3,000 dedicated community members, and if 15,000 registered voters believe a leadership change is needed, then our children, our district employees, and our community deserve the opportunity to consider the question.
DARREN COOK
Grand Junction
Wolf reintroduction should require Impact Statement
The process of reintroducing wolves to only western Colorado has become a complicated mess and has seriously divided the state politically. Private versus public land uses are issues. Immediately upon passage of Prop. 114, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) should have required an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) under the National Environmental Policy Act, as they federally controlled wolves at that time. USFWS would be the agency to enforce the take of wolves under any circumstance.
Since Prop. 114 passed, a federal judge added to the status of wolves in Colorado to an even more protected status. CPW, at this time, has not put wolves in the game, non-game, or predator category and only manages under the federal status. An EIS would factually consider all of the changes to the ecosystem. (Think of all issues we have placed on the land in the past 100 years). Our population has increased to nearly 6 million from 300,000 in the early 1900’s. Multiple uses have been placed on public lands. Private lands have been developed, and most importantly, we must consider the economic picture for all of Colorado.
Keep in mind that wolves are thriving in many states and are not anywhere near extinction. If Wisconsin can kill 242 wolves in four days, we do not need 250 wolves in Colorado.
To those of you who think the ranching element is privileged to have grazing fees on public lands at the current rate of $1.35 per AUM, you need to look in the mirror. If your activity on public lands entails biking, hiking, mountain climbing, hunting, fishing, recreational trail riding, viewing the colors, and others and you complain about someone else’s use, you need only to look at yourself. Keep it up and your day to pay is coming!
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge
Why we need to learn from history around book bans
On May 10, 1933, Nazi Germany burned books and tried to subvert the ability of the German people to choose what books they read. The Nazis exterminated between 10,000-15,000 homosexuals during WWII.
We have been here before. Banning books, anti LGBTQ laws and rhetoric, hatred towards “others.” Have we as humans learned nothing from our history? Stop. Love and accept one another. That’s it.