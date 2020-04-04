Some locals have cars with out-of-town plates
Wow, the level of hostility and paranoia toward “non-locals” in Friday’s Sentinel was frightening! But before you accost me in the City Market parking lot or key my car at the Lunch Loops, consider this: I have out-of-state license plates from where our primary residence is back East. However, we own a home in Grand Junction and spend a couple of months a year here enjoying our family, biking, hiking your trails, volunteering at your library, dining at your restaurants, and supporting your local economy.
Please don’t assume that anyone whom you perceive as an “out-of-towner” is here to defile your Monument, contaminate your air, or snatch up all your toilet paper.
I thought we were “all in this together.” Apparently not? Regardless, stay safe and sane — all of you, wherever you’re from.
CHRIS SEPPI
Grand Junction and Pittsburgh, Pa.
Enforcing travel ban in Colorado is a bad idea
Let’s enforce social distancing rules but not enact unenforceable travel bans. The Sentinel’s suggestion to make recreation travel outside your county illegal is a bad idea. It will not only keep others out but it will keep us from leaving. It would also be impossible to enforce. Even if it were good for Mesa County, it’s bad for the state.
The state’s wide range of population density creates uneven recreation opportunities. Denver County has over 4,000 people per square mile. We have less than 50 and many mountain counties have less than 10. It cannot be good for the state to make all the people on the Front Range crowd the parks in their counties for the next few months. Where will Denverites mountain bike, kayak or go boating? Should it be OK for someone to commute from Aurora to Golden Monday through Friday but illegal to mountain bike there on Saturday?
While Mesa County has many recreation possibilities, we don’t have them all. Does the Sentinel think it’s a good idea to send all the boats in this county to Highline Lake this summer while only the 17,000 residents of Gunnison County are allowed on Blue Mesa? Next week a friend plans to teach his son to fly fish at the Black Canyon, another friend is heading to fish Rifle Gap with his small outboard motor boat and my neighbor takes his family rafting to Westwater every summer. Should these trips out of the county be outlawed? All these activities can be done while practicing social distancing and all are safer than going to the grocery store.
The Sentinel thinks the recreational travel ban could be enforced if police stopped cars on the freeway which have equipment such as bikes. They are to question people why they are carrying recreational equipment out of their county. What if the response is: “I’m going to care for a relative for a few weeks” or “I’m working in the Denver office this month because it’s shorthanded due to the virus.” Should the police let them go? Every unenforceable law we create undermines the enforceable ones. Let’s have our police enforce real violations of social distancing instead of stopping single people or families driving on the roads.
The Sentinel has said “We’re all in this together.” Is it just Mesa County or is it the whole state, country and planet?
MIKE DAY
Grand Junction
Polis knows better than to step on gun rights during outbreak
An increasing number of questions has arisen regarding why firearms are “essential businesses” in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic. The short answer is that the Constitution’s Second Amendment specifically establishes “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Gov. Polis is a smart guy and knows how to read the tea leaves. The last thing he needs is a constitutional challenge to his executive order and/or the fallout from touching the third rail of politics.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Lawmakers must oppose efforts to weaken ESA
I am writing in support of the Endangered Species Act, and in opposition to efforts by Congress to undermine this landmark wildlife conservation law.
The Endangered Species Act is a safety net for fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction. Since President Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including the American bald eagle, the peregrine falcon and the American alligator, and many more are on their way to recovery.
But now, some members of Congress are trying to weaken the Endangered Species Act to benefit developers and the oil and gas industry.
Protecting endangered species is important to me.
We have a responsibility to future generations to be good stewards and protect imperiled wildlife and the special places they call home. Our senators must oppose efforts to weaken the Endangered Species Act.
BARBARA OSMUNDSON
Palisade