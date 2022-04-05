Bill would help alleviate hunger in our schools
As the former director of Food Service for Boulder Valley School District and the founder and president of the board of the Chef Ann Foundation, I believe that every child every day should have healthy meals in school and that no child should ever be hungry. I know from my experience working in schools for over two decades that hungry children can’t think and malnourished children can’t learn. If we want to ensure that every child in Colorado can achieve academically, physically, socially, emotionally and intellectually, then we must support Senate Bill 87.
The bill, “Healthy School Meals for All,” is vitally important to all the students of our state. Without passage of this bill, children will go hungry! SB 87 will ensure that every student will have access to healthy free meals in school; additionally the bill invests resources for local procurement, additional staff salaries and allows school districts that currently financially support their Food Service Department to reallocate that money to books, teachers and academics.
SB 87 is a solution to alleviate childhood hunger, support local economies, increase academic achievement and close the achievement gap. We must all come together to support the health of our state’s children, farmers and future.
ANN COOPER
Chef Ann Foundation founder and president of the board
Teachers’ unions support anti-parent candidates
Jim Spehar makes the case for unions in this Sunday’s paper. He misses the most important issue. Their dues money gets spent electing candidates who they then control.
When contract negotiations occur, the taxpayer has no one at the table. In our recent school board elections, the state and local teachers’ unions were the largest campaign donors to three candidates. The Sentinel didn’t point this out until after I had mailed in my ballot. Fortunately, all three lost.
If the unions were banned from making campaign donations, I would not care what they do. At the state and national level, teacher’s unions promote a radical anti-parent agenda that most Mesa County people would not support, but their money shows up here just the same.
DUANE FISCHER
Grand Junction
SCL/Intermountain merger is about profits, not patients
I see the SCL Health/Intermountain Healthcare merger as nothing more than just a big profitable corporate action. Intermountain has three times the amount of money in Wall Street investments than its physical assets. It took The Daily Sentinel’s reporting to even tell the general public this was happening.
Pardon me, but I don’t see this health care behemoth as a nonprofit anymore. I see other local and national nonprofits with only nominal financial reserves at the end of a reporting period.
Most nonprofits pay very reasonable salaries to their executives and make that information readily available to the public. I would really like to know what Intermountain’s executives are paid.
We lost our community-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans when United Healthcare absorbed that entity. Now Rocky’s members are paying for the multi-million dollar executive salaries/bonuses of United — plus shareholder dividends and corporate jets. SCL may tout their small Indigent programs they operate, but all the SCL/Intermountain PR propaganda about cost-containment is stuff consumers have been hearing about, and not receiving, for 30 years.
If SCL really wanted to express their nonprofit, “community” reputation, I suggest that all their previous patients get refunds from that $459 million surplus.
In my opinion, the only real way to ever control hospital costs is to implement Medicare for all. Without a single-payer system to define financial reasonableness, our insurance company/hospital scenario just continues as an almost open-ended cash machine for non-locally-owned entities and a back-breaking financial burden for patients.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
Correct, timely reporting of donations should be easy
It appears from Charles Ashby’s report, “Jones settles over campaign finance issues” in the March 30 Daily Sentinel that three of the elected District 51 School Board members don’t know how to file correct and timely reports and they can’t seem to get the names of their donors correct.
I am not knowledgeable about current curricula. However, in my times we learned how to complete these tasks by the time we finished eighth grade. Why were these three people elected to direct and manage our schools and youth education?
MAURICE SCHUMANN
Palisade