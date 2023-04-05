What DAs can do to keep victims safe from violence
The Colorado Attorney General’s annual report on domestic violence was released in January. Since then we’ve learned that of the 91 DV-related deaths in 2021, 81% involved firearms and these deaths disproportionately took place in rural communities.
As a lawful gun-owner, the daughter of a retired Marine, a mother of three, a survivor of DV, and the co-founder of a nonprofit aimed at elevating women in crisis with financial support and community education, I ask “is it possible to prevent firearm deaths without creating more gun laws?”
Existing laws prohibit gun possession by those suspected of DV — in theory. The “mandatory relinquishment” statute is merely an honor system. In Mesa County, there is no designated law enforcement official actually enforcing this law and ensuring defendants keep their promises. One DA office in Colorado in particular is combating this issue by implementing a Firearms Relinquishment Investigator — a person whose sole responsibility it is to ensure nobody slips through the cracks. The Denver DA has seen a significant increase in cooperation from DV victims in tracking down firearms and keeping them out of the hands of known violent people. This might create better relationships between a fragile demographic and law enforcement in an already tense atmosphere where distrust of law enforcement is seemingly at an all-time high and it’s common for victims to recant or refuse to cooperate in prosecution in fear that doing so won’t actually keep them safe.
It’s time for conservative DAs to protect the lives of women and children and prioritize safety, not the conservative vote. Is Dan Rubinstein hiring a Firearms Relinquishment Investigator while he hurriedly recruits prosecutors for the already understaffed 21st Judicial District? Ninety-one people died in 2021. All of these deaths were preventable. What are DAs going to do about it?
EMILY MORETTI
Grand Junction
Local leaders’ comments on gun laws is concerning
A recent column in the Sentinel by three of our County Commissioners, our District Attorney and our County Sheriff has caused me great concern for our community in light of the most recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. All of these elected officials announced their opposition to common sense gun control laws, which the Colorado Legislature has under consideration. Their reasoning makes no sense.
How are legal gun owners like me impacted by any of the following? A three-day waiting period before a gun purchase; an expansion of Red Flag laws so that teachers can petition a judge to temporarily take guns from a mentally disturbed person; a minimum age of 21 for gun purchases; and repealing the limits on suing irresponsible gun sellers and manufacturers. There is nothing in these laws which suggests that mentally stable gun owners will have their rights taken from them.
How many more school shootings, grocery store shootings, house of worship shootings, theater shootings will it take before we break our addiction to the crazy gun culture in this society. The argument made by these elected officials that our part of the state hasn’t had any of these shootings is akin to sticking your head in the sand. I wonder how many other communities have said that nothing like this can happen here.
History tells us that gun restrictions have worked in the United States. Most of the wild west towns, including Dodge Cit,y passed ordinances that prohibited guns from being carried within town limits. The gunfight at the OK Corral was precipitated by the Clantons and the McLaurys refusing to comply with the gun restrictions in Tombstone. We outlawed machine guns and even assault style weapons in the past. The Supreme Court, while upholding the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, has stated that reasonable gun restrictions are appropriate.
When our elected officials worry about gun owners rights, they apparently feel that these rights are more important than our children’s rights to go to school without being killed or any citizen’s right to not be shot in a grocery store or a country music concert. Every country in the world has mental illness, but we are the only one with mass shootings nearly every day. What’s the reason? We are the only country on Earth without reasonable gun control laws.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Andrea Haitz is wrong about Colorado population
The Daily Sentinel published a commentary by Andrea Haitz, the D51 School Board Chair, on Sunday March 19. In this she writes “In 2021 Colorado’s population declined to levels well below 1990 population levels.” It is alarming that a public representative could be so misinformed and write such a sentence.
Colorado’s population in 2021 was 5.8 million. In 1990 our state population was 3.3 million (U.S. Census Bureau’s data). From 2010 to 2020 Colorado grew by an average of 70,000 new residents a year. Mesa County population is also increasing, from 93,000 in 1990 to 157,000 in 2021. While currently the rate of growth seems to be slowing, the populations of Mesa County and Colorado increase every year.
It is concerning that significant decisions about school closures are being made by an individual who communicates inaccurate information and seems to think the population is declining. It’s not.
DAVID WEST
Grand Junction
District’s priority should be excellent public schools
I’ve been reading the Sentinel’s excellent coverage of the financial challenges of our school district. We already can’t afford to hire enough teachers to fill all the teacher vacancies. Class sizes are too large. Children in many schools in many grades don’t meet standards for performance in various subjects. If enrollment drops, we will get even less money for schools from the state.
And yet the school board is apparently planning to use its very limited funds to open a private religious school and another private school — funded by taxpayers, even though our school funds are too little to meet the needs we already have.
This creates a lot of distrust about what the school board’s real agenda is. It should be about providing the absolute best public education system for our community, not about taking taxpayers’ money away from public schools and using it for private schools. Lets make sure our first priority is an excellent public school system.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque
School Board deserves credit for recent decisions
I applaud the District 51 School Board for recent decisions they have made. Closing East Middle School is sad but necessary. The board is demonstrating fiscal responsibility with school tax dollars.
When the citizens approved the bonds to build a new GJHS, there was no mention of including a clinic in the building. Once again the board is being responsible with tax payer money and making a decision based on integrity. The board is being accountable to the majority of voters who elected them. Parents do not want the school removing their parental role enabling children to seek health care without parental approval. Thank you, District 51 School Board.
LINDA ROUSH
Fruita