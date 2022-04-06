Clifton park is much
more than an asterisk
As resident of Clifton since 1990, I have witnessed many broken promises over the years regarding my unincorporated community of 22,000 residents, which, by the way, is larger than Palisade or Fruita.
A community led committee formed more than two years ago determined to make permanent progress and change. Residents, both adults and youth were polled regarding needs, desires and concerns. Feedback included creating safe spaces for families, traffic safety, incomplete street infrastructure, vacant/deteriorating homes, misconceptions of neighborhood safety, which prohibit many residents from allowing their children to play outside, disinvestment, lack of a multi-generational use areas, a safe river play area for families and most importantly recreating the identity of Clifton. We partnered with a variety of organizations including the Mesa County Department of Health, the Colorado Trust, the Colorado Health Foundation, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, GOCO and the Colorado Land Trust to name a few.
The Committee’s pared down focus became a park, which would allow for safe places for families and multi-generational use. We were thrilled when the County announced the purchase of the parcel near Rocky Mountain Elementary with the vision of a creating a campus that would include an updated Clifton Community Center, Early Childhood Educational Center and the relocation of the Clifton branch of the library. Our Committee obtained a $150,000 planning grant from GOCO to enhance this park/campus combination, which was labeled the “Clifton Community Commons.” Future plans included possibly incorporating a nearby gravel pit.
It was announced that Marillac would be part of the campus. We were all well aware of the “health care desert” that Clifton is and that Marillac would be a feather in our the Community’s cap, however many feel that the campus is not a suitable place.
Although a large percentage of Clifton residents in the “Commons” area would be served by Marillac, many community members believe that we would be better served if Marillac would be more centrally located, like on the land the Library is no longer going to occupy (F and 31 1/2 Road) or the Women’s Recovery Center (32 and E Road). Both are on main transportation corridors and would better serve the community.
We are hoping that these options don’t fall on deaf ears. We need our voices heard. We are more than an “asterisk” as described by the Sentinel’s March 31 editorial.
DAVID COMBS
Clifton
We need new leadership to keep the president in check
We don’t know if Putin would have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still president. We do know he didn’t invade while he was president. President Trump blocked a second Russian gas pipeline to Germany. President Biden met with Putin and to appease him he allowed him to resume construction. President Biden is still trying to appease Iran with assistance from Russia.
We are seeing war up close. It makes us want to do everything we can to stop it, short of putting our young men and women in harm’s way. President Biden has said he won’t put boots on the ground. It’s difficult to trust him. He blurted out, “Putin can’t remain in power.” That’s a non-starter for peace talks. Both President Biden and Vice President Harris have a difficult time speaking.
President Biden says he now supports increased oil and gas production, while at the same time he has the SEC implementing regulations that will restrict production. Democrats are politically invested in the Green New Deal. It’s tough for them to refocus. The fact is the world will continue to depend on carbon energy for most of its power for many years. Russia can’t be trusted to provide it.
China and Russia benefit the most from the Green New Deal. Eighty percent of solar panels are manufactured in China. China controls the market for batteries. Higher prices for oil and gas funds Russian aggression. As we weaken ourselves with the Green New Deal they grow in power.
We need new leadership. In November we can in essence vote for Republican leadership in the House and Senate. Along with the Supreme Court, this will keep the president in check. In Colorado we must vote Senator Bennet out. We need to begin the process of getting our country back on track.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa