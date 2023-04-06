Proposed gun laws aren’t a threat to gun owners

Central High School was closed Wednesday due to a threat that cannot be validated. A student sent my daughter a screenshot of the threat posted on Snapchat and it is clear that using the phrase, “could not determine the credibility of the threat” is very wrong. The person in this picture is holding a weapon and whether this is a student at the school or not, by posting this, they are making a clear threat. So here we are, faced with the potential reality that all we have been doing is waiting for our turn.