Proposed gun laws aren’t a threat to gun owners
Central High School was closed Wednesday due to a threat that cannot be validated. A student sent my daughter a screenshot of the threat posted on Snapchat and it is clear that using the phrase, “could not determine the credibility of the threat” is very wrong. The person in this picture is holding a weapon and whether this is a student at the school or not, by posting this, they are making a clear threat. So here we are, faced with the potential reality that all we have been doing is waiting for our turn.
There have been 377 school shootings since Columbine (source Washington Post’s tracker.) Not all of them make headlines if they don’t cause mass casualties or casualties at all, but just in this year 74 people have been killed or injured by gun violence at a school (source NPR.) Children, teachers, and staff are taught to run, hide, or, when faced with the reality that there is no escape, fight back against an active shooter. My second grade daughter was taught this year that when she is faced with death she should try and fight. My second grade child was taught to fight an active shooter when she is about to die.
Your children go to school right next to mine and I have to trust that your weapons are secure enough that, should your family member make the decision that they will become the next shooter, you have made their access to your weapons impossible. I would love to say that I have that trust, but 377 school shootings since Columbine makes it clear that no one is listening.
The gun control laws being debated by the Colorado Legislature are at least a step in the right direction, but there is still opposition. My notes have only referenced school shootings, not mass shootings in total, yet a waiting period, an expansion of the Red Flag laws, a minimum age requirement for purchase, these are a threat to you as a responsible gun owner?
Be a responsible gun owner. Acknowledge that the laws being proposed are weak at best in protecting our community against our own tragedy. This is no longer an “if” situation. We are waiting for our turn and your gun will never be more important than my children. It shouldn’t be more important than your children.
DENA DICKINSON
Fruita
Students deserve better from D51 School Board
I have to disagree with the Sentinel’s editorial against a recall effort of some of the members of the school board. Our High school students presented passionate appeals for a clinic in GJHS like the one at Central. According to an article in the Washington Post there is “the startling data reported by federal researchers this week. Nearly one in three high school girls said they had considered suicide, a 60% rise in the past decade.” (Crisis in American girlhood, Feb. 17). Teen boys are also dealing with more feelings of depression. Our community has been aware that there has been a rise in suicidal thought among teens.
Also, not all teens have easy access to basic health care to whom they can address their health concerns. The Central High clinic has been of welcome benefit to its students. Are the three conservative board members thinking of closing the Central High clinic?
Why should Grand Junction High be deprived of the same care, just because of vague concerns of a few parents. Also Andrea Haitz was disingenuous in her statement saying that Marillac dismissed outright having a clinic “across the street” without stating the reason Marillac gave for not being able to have that option.
If a recall petition is started, I and many that I know will absolutely sign it. Our youth deserve much better.
JEAN KOIZUMI
Grand Junction
We need to start doing something about guns
Sunday’s column by the Mesa County Sheriff, the District Attorney, and the Mesa County Commissioners stated their opposition to several so-called gun-control bills introduced in the Colorado Legislature in part because they infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens. They say none of the proposed bills would have altered the outcome of the past mass shootings in Colorado. That may be true or not. What I find ridiculous is their argument that any gun-control measure would not have prevented a particular mass shooting. How do they know? And is that a legitimate argument for opposing any sensible future law, whether gun-control legislation or not?
There are many laws on the books that criminals break every day. You cannot say these laws prevent crime; the evidence is they do not! You may say crime is less because of those laws, and that may be true, but they have not prevented the past crimes those laws were enacted to prevent. Should those laws not have been enacted because they did not prevent a particular crime? I think not.
As for infringing on the rights of our law-abiding citizens, no right is absolute. We have freedom of speech, but we cannot yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater if there is no fire. We have freedom of religion, but we cannot sacrifice children on the altar of our God. However, we seem to sacrifice children on regular basis under the aegis of the Second Amendment.
Colorado’s red flag law allows family members or law enforcement to request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat. One of the bills the sheriff, the DA, and the commissioners oppose (SB-170) amends Colorado’s red flag law by expanding the list of people who can request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat to include licensed medical care providers, licensed mental health-care providers, licensed educators, and district attorneys. This law, properly applied, could very well have prevented the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The authorities there simply chose not to apply it.
People, especially our state and federal elected officials, should get these stupid arguments out of their heads and get down to some serious thought and discussion about gun violence and gun safety. We need to find reasons for doing something, not reasons for doing nothing.
ARTHUR O’FARRELL
Grand Junction
Don’t blame the gun, it’s the people who use them
A few days ago in the waiting room of a medical institution, I struck up a conversation with a gentleman from Meeker. During our political discourse, the subject naturally came up about the political/horrifying situations regarding guns. He told me that he conducted an experiment with his long gun. He loaded it, cocked it, and put it along the inside by the door to his house. Guess what? After an untold number of people passing by it, he said he was going to return it as defective! It had been there for over a year and had not killed anybody yet!
I thought I would conduct the same experiment. After just a week, same results. I wonder, could it be the deranged mentality of certain people rather than the gun, an inanimate object, needing human intervention to be deadly?
How about let’s put our energy and resources into finding, then helping, these “deranged” instead of blaming the gun.
LARRY M. HEAD
Hotchkiss