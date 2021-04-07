Commissioners bungle search for county attorney
Eliminating any other candidate and interviewing Rose Pugliese as the sole candidate for OUR county attorney is the single worst decision our new commissioners have made and one I hope will be reconsidered.
Not only does this smack of good old girl networking, but I feel Rose’s track record as a commissioner demonstrates her unsuitability for this role. Please broaden your recruitment, consider someone with a more measured approach for our community, and someone who has an eye for developing a more inclusive and equitable community.
DEBRA BAILEY
Grand Junction
City ignoring best practices in bidding and buying
These observations and comments are with respect to the city’s apparent bad practices in soliciting and awarding construction projects as seen in the recent award of a construction contract to FCI Construction, the one and only bidder on the new Fire Station No. 3 at a value of over $5 million.
Taxpayers should ask and get answers to questions on this project, previous projects and future projects.
■ Confirm only one bid received and explain why.
■ Did the city follow state of Colorado competitive bidding law?
■ Describe any pre-bid efforts directed to local and other qualified general contractors. This is an attractive project. Why would they not bid?
■ Answers may be in the previous city projects and the city staff conduct and council approvals.
A current example is the recent city project Fire Station No. 6 wherein the city did receive a number of pre-qualified contractor bids awarding the contract to FCI at a cost near $160,000 above the low bid. This action is unsupportable, violates the intent of the law and is unethical. Why would other bidders want to spend any time on a city project when it doesn’t matter? The city will award to the bias of city staff and other selected reviewers.
City Council should be able to rely on city staff to execute contracting legally and in fairness to those invited to submit bid proposals. When city staff fails to do it right, the responsibility falls upstream to the city councilors to act to clarify and enforce the city’s best practices making those changes for compliance.
It is not too late to take action and correct the wrong that is current and in place. Rescind the inappropriate award on Fire Station No. 3 and direct the city to re-bid and do it right for this project and those to follow. That’s what they are getting paid to do.
TOM SWENSON
Grand Junction
Where is our collective sense of community?
I retired from teaching 22 years ago after a career spanning 34 years. On April 2 of that year, 1999, the horrendous shootings at Columbine High School took place, which took the lives of 12 students and one teacher.
I remember that day and the immediate day after as if it were yesterday. We educators were beyond shocked and many of my students were afraid when they came to school the next day. I spent much of that day reassuring them they were safe and the event of the previous day was some sort of terrible aberration. Oh, how I wish I had been right, but the senseless killings continue to this day with a frequency and intensity that defies all attempts to explain.
After each one the same trite and tired phrases are trotted out and absolutely nothing of consequence occurs to address the uncomfortable truth that we are living in a society where polarization and politicization of issues serve as roadblocks to sensible and common sense legislation.
The very same parallel exists over the wearing of masks. Our society too often seems to struggle with doing what is right and safe for the community (and by this I mean community in the broadest sense ) because of perceived freedoms being threatened. Please do not make the judgment I am anti-gun. I am a gun owner and hunted in my younger years. I support the Second Amendment as it was written by the Founders but, seriously, wouldn’t they be absolutely dumbfounded to hear the words they wrote so many years ago interpreted now to justify the ownership of weapons designed for warfare and the killing of as many people as possible in a minimum of time?
No doubt there are many responsible people who own these types of weapons and find them fun to shoot in a safe and responsible way. But the unpleasant truth is they can and do fall into the hands of those who are deranged, disaffected, or extremist. The results are as recent as the Boulder King Soopers, and the memories of horrific shooting in the Aurora theater, Columbine, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Parkland, El Paso, and the list goes on and on. When does it ever stop? Never? Will the banning of the sale of assault weapons end all the senseless killing? No, but that and putting real teeth into background checks and limiting magazine capacities will save lives and put us on a path which elevates and affirms the worth of each of us. That must be what community is about.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction