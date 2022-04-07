The library provides quality information to all
Michelle Boisvenue-Fox’s column made an excellent case for Mesa County Public Libraries’ contributions. However, I’d like to add more to the answer of “why someone would use the library when so much information can be accessed online?”
The library profession’s principles, as codified in the American Library Association’s Code of Ethics, include the freedom to read and the freedom of information, the protection of privacy and fair and equitable treatment of all users, the protection of property rights balanced with user needs, and the provision of good information sources, all without personal bias, among other practices.
Think of it as of the quest for gold. The Internet is like panning for gold. Lots of fool’s gold may well show up, and not all of us may know the difference. Libraries are like working in a real gold mine, where there are the veins that produce actual ore.
When you use the library, you can expect that the sources there have been vetted and chosen for their quality, which can be seen in the examples cited by our library director. They are often sources not personally accessible without a fee, if at all. Finally, they are also free to anyone who comes in the door, whether or not they have any other Internet access.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
St. Mary’s reserves are good for the community
A lot has been written recently in this newspaper about the merger of SCL Health, the owner of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and Intermountain Healthcare. Combining these two nonprofit systems is a good thing for our community. It will positively impact the health care of our friends, family and neighbors throughout western Colorado.
In a recent article by reporter Charles Ashby, concerns were raised about the $460 million in reserves that St. Mary’s Medical Center leaders have built up over the past 125 years. The return on the investments from the reserve fund support many capital improvements at St. Mary’s, totaling over $150 million over the last five years. These investments include the Heart and Vascular Institute, which opened in 2019, and a new state-of-the-art pharmacy and laboratory, just to name a few.
Reserves are a good thing, and when you consider the annual operating budget at St. Mary’s is well north of $400 million, and the cost of replacing the entire hospital would be over $1 billion — it makes sense to have a reserve fund of this size. Despite fear-mongering, these dollars aren’t being taken away from our community as a result of the merger — they will continue to be reinvested into the Grand Valley.
The Grand Junction community has input into how the reserve funds are invested through the St. Mary’s Medical Center Board of Directors. The community board gives direction to ensure the reserve fund is reinvested into this community and that money spent here focuses on health care related programs that support the future of the entire region.
TERRI CHINN
St. Mary’s Medical Center Vice President Finance
Intermountain executives make millions each year
In a recent letter to the editor, Joel Prudhomme said he would really like to know the amount of compensation received by Intermountain Health executives. According to the 2019 Intermountain tax return the total salary, bonuses and retirement contributions were $4.9 million for the CEO and $3.2 million for the CFO. There were another 11 executives that totaled between $1 million and $2.4 million.
BOB WILSON
Mack
America should look to other nations for ideas
The Daily Sentinel did a good job shining a light on price gouging by “nonprofit” hospitals plus big pharma, but it could have been better. How is it us Americans never look beyond our national borders for possible solutions? What do Canadians, Brits, Germans, French and Japanese do? They all have health care systems and they pay less and live longer than we do. Think we could learn from them? Nah, we’re Americans!
Add public education and tax reform to that list of “what are others doing?” We seem to agree we have problems here, but solutions elude us.
For a big country, we’re really pretty provincial. When we travel, we begin to realize others might have different solutions to common problems.
BILL CONROD
Grand Junction