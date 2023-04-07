Delta’s Egyptian Theater is worthy of your support
The new owners of Delta’s Egyptian Theater just celebrated their one-year anniversary and have been bringing us movies and live events, with more to come. I attended opera night on March 25, and it was wonderful! I must admit that when I first heard about this, I thought: Opera, really, in Delta?
Having been raised on rock ’n’ roll I had no intention of going. But I wanted to support the Egyptian and felt that it wouldn’t kill me to get outside of my comfort zone and be exposed to some culture. I think of my comfort zone as tree rings. A tree adds growth rings every year to survive and thrive and would die or be frozen in time as a little sapling if it didn’t. Time for me to add another ring, so I took the leap and decided to go. And I am so glad I did!
The performers were spectacular (three singers and a pianist). The songs and music were so beautiful and the acoustics in the theater carried it to every corner. No matter where you sat, you could hear everything clearly. I was enjoying myself so much that I didn’t want it to end. But after 17 songs, the performance ended with a standing ovation from the 120 in attendance.
Check their website for upcoming movies and live events and please, support Delta’s Egyptian Theater. It’s only one of five left in the U.S.!
CLARE HYDOCK
Delta
Thought and prayers aren’t enough to fix gun violence
Quit praying! Quit praying! Quit praying!
To all the Kevin McCathys, the Jim Jordons, the Marjorie Taylor Greenes out there and all the rest of you (you know who you are) Senators and Congress: Stop saying, “You have our heartfelt prayers.” Stop saying, “Our hearts go out to you.”
Your prayers, your thought are a travesty!
Stop your repeated lying when you have the audacity to even open your lips and piously utter your lies after each mass shooting in the United States. Stop making a mockery of prayer and a pretense of sorrow by your hypocritical prayers. Due to your refusal to pass common sense gun laws, your motto appears to be “one nation under gun violence.”
Horrendous things can happen when people are so power hungry they lack integrity and will do anything to stay in power. It appears there are only two things which might have a ghost of a chance in changing your minds regarding common sense gun laws. Number one: It would be one of your children or a loved one killed in a mass shooting. Number two: Your constituents would demand you to do it and you would.
I don’t know how a parent can breathe, let alone survive the death of their child due to a mass shooting. These deaths happen because of you who have the power to prevent it but refuse to act. You spew out your rote words of, “You’re in our prayers.” How many children have to be killed before you have the guts to stop it?
As of March 28,there have been 130 mass shootings in our country. I could fill pages with statistics, but if statistics were the answer there would be no mass killings.
Solutions: Ban the rifles designed for military use, as well as the preferred rifles for mass murders. The United States is the only country where an assault rifle can be shipped directly to you. Stricter background checks. Red flags laws.
Conclusion: You must believe it’s OK for children to be killed, that they do not to have the right to live. This is evident by your refusal to pass common sense gun laws.
JANET WEIDEMANN
Grand Junction
Address climate change with bipartisan vigor
I agree with Greg Walcher’s recent opinion that great strides have been made since the 1970s in cleaning up dangerous air pollutants from cars, power plants and other sources (largely due to robust regulations and enforcement). This is a positive thing worth celebrating, and we need to continue those efforts to keep our air clean.
But Walcher goes on to imply that addressing the threat of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels “shifts the objective to something other than clean air.” True, CO2 is part of our atmosphere and not toxic in normal concentrations. But there is no debate that the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased alarmingly (now higher than at any time in the last million years or more), mostly from burning fossil fuels, and this is changing the earth’s climate. The only real question is how drastic these changes may become and how soon. We are already starting to see the effects. Shouldn’t we address this problem with at least as much bipartisan vigor and determination as we did to clean up other air pollutants?
Fossil fuels started the industrial revolution and still provide much of the energy that makes our lives more comfortable than probably at any time in history. But we can’t just continue business as usual burning coal, oil and gas. We need to shift to other energy sources, the sooner the better.
Phasing out fossil fuels may not be easy, especially with wealthy vested interests fighting it relentlessly, but it’s essential if we care about future generations, and possibly even the future of civilization as we know it. Life on Earth will continue in some form, but if we’re smart and can act fast enough, we might avert the worst-case scenarios.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose
Charter schools are not the problem in District 51
Charter schools are not an issue in the D51 school closures. I understand the angst of folks around this issue, but it must be understood why charter schools are thriving.
Charter schools and home schooling provide a place parents can feel they have some control over what their kids are being taught and exposed to. The fact that the teachers unions have no control is a major factor toward this end.
Scholastically and culturally, our public school system nationwide is considered by a large number of parents to be way off the rails.
DAVE DASHNER
Grand Junction