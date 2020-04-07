Tipton should have bigger priorities than stoking blame
The resolution recently co-sponsored by Congressman Tipton to condemn China over the COVID-19 outbreak (HR 907) is disgraceful and overtly xenophobic.
The resolution states that China “…made multiple, serious mistakes in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak that heightened the severity and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which include the Chinese Government’s intentional spread of misinformation to downplay the risks of the virus…” (see https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/907). In an April 4 Facebook post, Tipton states: “Had the Chinese government been immediately forthcoming and honest about the severity of COVID-19, the whole world would be in a much better position to save lives and mitigate the economic losses. This recklessness by the Chinese government cannot be tolerated, and they should face severe consequences including sanctions and reparations to nations they have impacted.”
It would be easy to substitute the name “U.S” for “China” in Tipton’s accusations and arrive at an accurate reflection of the sentiment felt by many Americans. In a recent NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist Poll (March 17), only 46% of Americans say the federal government is doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the poll shows that only 37% of Americans say they have a good amount or a great deal of trust in what they’re hearing from the president, while 60% say they had not very much or no trust at all in what he’s saying.
Congressman Tipton’s hypocritical finger-pointing serves no purpose other than to deflect blame away from the federal government’s response to the pandemic and fuel a narrative of fear toward China and their people. Bigotry and hate crimes against Asian Americans have skyrocketed in the last several months across the country; people are being verbally assaulted and physically attacked because of their assumed ethnicity.
In the midst of this pandemic, Congressman Tipton’s attempt to direct a nation’s dread and angst toward foreigners deserves our outrage and condemnation. We would ask that instead of spending his days stoking anger and placing blame, Congressman Tipton focus his attention on addressing the real needs of his constituents. In his district, health-care workers and medical facilities are still without adequate PPE. Testing is woefully inadequate. The economy in his district is facing an unprecedented hit. Shouldn’t these issues be his highest priorities?
LOIS ZIEMANN
Ridgway
The ‘media’ include all of us in the 21st century
I want to commend Mr. Michael Higgins’ April 2 letter to the editor. He cited his sources, something that every letter submitter should do (however, it appears that the CDC has not released final numbers for 2019 flu statistics; Mr. Higgins’ figures were on the conservative side).
I do not agree with all of his assertions — especially his disdain for the “media,” that shadowy, faceless, nameless entity controlled by big corporations, controlled by the left, controlled by the right. But, Mr. Higgins, welcome to the 21st century! You are now a member of the media you distrust and castigate by virtue of having your letter published.
Make no mistake: Arguably, your letter was read by just as many folks who read the editorial to the left on the page. Your letter was probably read by as many or more folks who read anything on the front page. In fact, any letter writer, citizen commentator, guest editorial writer, in any publication is now a member of the 21st Century Media.
So again, Welcome, Welcome, Welcome, Mr. Higgins! You are now free to disdain yourself.
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction
Does Mesa County really want Big Brother watching us?
After reading Friday’s letters in our Daily Sentinel, I am appalled.
Do these people really want signs everywhere telling us about social distancing and to stay home?
Do they really expect Sheriff Matt Lewis to send a posse to police who is allowed to go into our local grocery stores or walk the local nature trails?
Is the Big Brother system really what you want in our town?
Signs are only as good as those who obey them. How about you staying home?
Lead by setting a good example. If it will make you feel better, paint a big sign and stick it on your front lawn!
Please don’t expect our leaders (City Council and county commissioners) to make more rules and pass out tickets in these difficult times.
Show some leadership — Gordon, Lowery and Daniel — stop complaining and set a good example!
SANDRA McFARLAND
Grand Junction
Is there a way to pair need with generosity?
OK, here’s an idea. There are a lot of people out of work here in the valley. There are a lot of retired folks here in the valley. Many of these retired folks as well as the out-of-work people are living hand to mouth and are living in desperation.
Now there are also a bunch of retired folks (and others) who are financially set and are riding this pandemic out with a lot less discomfort than the aforementioned. So, what about the idea of the second group of people somehow being able to “adopt” a family or individual who is destitute?
How can this be done? Glad you asked! There are a tremendous number of very intelligent and resourceful brains here in the valley that by putting their ideas together just might alleviate a great deal of suffering.
So how can we bring these two groups together? Could it be some existing organization? A church that wishes to do even more? A newly formed group of caring and resourceful people with connections, knowledge and ambition, who come up with some ideas as to how to make this work?
I do believe for this idea to be effective it should be one entity so that all efforts will not be fragmented and duplicated with some recipients double-dipping and others getting none. It would probably entail a massive amount of advertising to get the word out to both donors and recipients. Not everyone gets the newspaper, listens to the radio, watches TV, or does social networking, but word could eventually get to pretty much everyone with enough effort.
The people who are hurting would be overjoyed that they are getting help to pay their utilities, rent, insurance, etc. — not just from the government, but from their neighbors, even though these “neighbors” may be all the way across town or at the other end of the valley. The benefactors will receive a tremendous amount of personal satisfaction knowing that their extra giving will provide the hurting with a little more hope for the future.
The two groups could be anonymous or not, depending on preferences. But potentially what a great way to show compassion and make this an even tighter-knit community. What do you think? Might it just work?
JIM ELLER
Grand Junction
Regarding shortages, money isn’t the problem — supply is
I am truly baffled by the Daily Sentinel’s columnist Jim Spehar’s thought process. In his Sunday column Spehar develops an estimate of close to $5 million being spent on firearms in Colorado in one week. He follows it up with the statement “a sum arguably more useful buying additional gloves, masks, and gowns on the open market for health-care professionals” and for “maybe easing the respirator shortage.”
I am not sure where Mr. Spehar has been the last few weeks, but it is apparent that he is ignorant concerning the current medical PPE and respirator shortages. Funding isn’t the issue. The money is there. The lack of available inventory is the problem. You cannot instantly increase the supply of shortage items by throwing money at vendors, even if the need for those items is acute. It takes time to increase manufacturing capacity, and for now there is only so much stuff to go around. Going out and purchasing these items on the “open market” is not the magic bullet that Mr. Spehar imagines it to be.
The Sentinel’s readers deserve better than the use of straw man arguments by one of the Sentinel’s columnists.
HENRI STAMPER
Grand Junction
Consumers, corporate greed drove offshore manufacturing
Opinion writer Greg Walcher is correct that America has dropped the ball on recycling and manufacturing.
His suggestion that regulations, labor costs and taxes caused corporations to move operations to foreign countries is misplaced blame, however.
American governmental entities have toiled for years trying to assure that our lands, air, water, plants, wildlife and factories be made cleaner and safer; and workers given livable wages and benefits. Doing so has made our environments better, reduced many of our sufferings, and made our country the envy of other nations.
It took taxes to create all this because it was often not seen as profitable for business to do and individuals always want “some other guy” to foot the bill.
Businesses found that they could avoid governmental requisites and have bigger profits by purchasing from, or by setting up, operations in low-wage/regulation/protection/tax countries. U.S. citizens were very hospitable to only buying American-made goods only a decade or so ago. Now Americans are more than glad to have “low prices every day” via dirty, semi-slave foreign factories.
So, Mr. Walcher, don’t blame government regulations and taxes. Look at the corporations that abandoned our ideals for their own selfish profits and our citizens that turned a blind eye to grim foreign operations in order to have cheap goods. If per Mr. Walcher’s suggestion, we should race to the bottom to emulate those foreign businesses, our surroundings and populace would soon look similar to those countries. Moral Americans are not ready to cede our country over to such scenarios.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction