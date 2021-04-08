Commissioners resort to ‘old-fashioned croynism’
The new board of Mesa County commissioners looks to be searching for a way to embarrass itself as soon as possible.
The board dismissed a county attorney, citing issues of transparency, then interviewed two experienced and qualified candidates for the vacancy. It then re-opened the application process to accept a late-comer and pronounced that person to be the front runner in the field. Worse, the apparently newly favored applicant touts her experience and skill at “recruiting” and “mentoring” as well as “supervisory” and “empowering” talents. Were those attributes at play when former county administrator Frank Whidden was recruited, mentored, supervised and empowered on her watch? Many citizens are well aware of how that turned out. It is hard to believe this exceptional effort to belatedly recruit a dubious applicant and then declare her the front runner has anything to do with improving “transparency” in the county attorney’s office. What is transparent is how much this looks like old-fashioned cronyism.
GORDON SMITH
Grand Junction
Opponents of sensible laws are the one jeopardizing guns
Recently, two law-abiding citizens in Atlanta and Boulder killed 18 law-abiding citizens. And once again law abiding gun lovers, fearful any regulation might make them criminals, spoke out saying something needed to be done about “idiots.”
So, how do we do that? Do gun lovers know how? Can they spot the next legal purchase that goes off the rails? Apparently gun dealers can’t. Do we stand on corners calling all idiots?
Some weeks ago before these latest shootings, a Glenwood Springs gun dealer interviewed about open carry laws remarked that when he walked down the street with his sidearm people gave him “a wide berth.” He seemed to like that. Is he clueless? He doesn’t see these ordinary citizens feel intimidated or threatened, hence the “wide berth?” And if a deranged shooter were among those citizens, he would likely be the first shot in the back because of his open carry.
Unlimited gun advocacy seems to boil down to being fearful of the government coming after them. But if they can’t reason that there aren’t enough federal people to constantly anticipate and investigate possible gun threats from a very large population, can’t they evaluate that all these shootings aren’t on anyone’s radar until after the act?
Gun lovers can’t accept reasonable regulation over a tool that has been regulated in various ways since it was invented. They insist opponents want to abolish the Second Amendment, which they don’t. And I know many, maybe most, gun owners are very responsible. But throughout my life I’ve witnessed a number of careless, reckless, angry and irresponsible gun owners. If anyone is driving the bus toward elimination of the amendment, it is those who raise a ruckus over sensible regulations.
EILEEN O’TOOLE
Grand Junction
Pendley corrects the record on aspects of his employment
I will not attempt to correct letter writer Mr. Joel Prudhomme’s errors in vocabulary, grammar, or judgment; however, I must dispute one of his claims, whether made out of ignorance or malice.
I have served my country as a Marine, as an attorney to a U.S. senator, a U.S. House of Representatives Committee, and the Secretary of the Navy, and as a top official in U.S. Department of the Interior in the administrations of President Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump. I have also been in the private practice of law in northern Virginia, the District of Columbia, and rural Colorado. Mostly, however, for nearly 30 years, I represented pro-bono Westerners (primarily) who could not afford legal counsel to defend their constitutional liberties and the rule of law.
I have never been a lobbyist.
WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY
Evergreen
America, having lost all sight of civic values, is in decline
Let me recite some history for you.
At times in our past, when we have overcome something difficult, or when the economy has been strong for a few years, we have taken to partying with wild abandon.
This happened after the Civil War during the Gilded Age party known as the Gay Nineties (1890s). After our “success” in World War I, we partied it up royally in the Roaring Twenties.
After we saved the world from Hitler and Nippon (Japan), we settled down to get our bearings and then threw the biggest party the planet has ever seen, remembered today as “the Sixties.”
Now, on the verge of coming out of the 2020 pandemic, we are poised to party again like never before. And we believe with all our shrunken hearts, dilapidated minds, and portly bodies, that things will be “back better” than ever before. They won’t.
We have lost all sight of our civic values. America’s messy decay and torrid decline is only just beginning.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah