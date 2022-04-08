Caucus process works in theory, but not in practice
It’s not often that I agree with the Sentinel, but we are pretty close regarding the “Voters deserve a choice in primary” editorial on March 30. Of course, the Sentinel deserves some of the blame for the problem.
This country was founded by guys who hung out in bars and talked politics. Prior to widespread television, everyone interacted and talked with people. “Social media” has a little of that function, but the big tech censorship and control is a force negating any real benefits. But in the “good old days” people talked, and when caucus time rolled around they got together and picked candidates.
In 2022 we have the forms, but not the substance. The Mesa County Republican Party did not hold even one kind of debate before the caucus. The party did not even make an attempt to get Republicans to pay attention to what was going on. (Of course, the Sentinel would have, if someone had given them enough money, but even then with the low subscription volume and large Democrat bias, it might have been useless.)
It’s surprising that the Sentinel is upset about this years debacle, because it’s a repeat of the Janet Rowland’s victory last cycle.
My Republican precinct consists of about 730 Republicans, 12 showed up for the caucus, call it less than 2%. That was pretty consistent across the whole county. The party leadership planned on that. You can tell because the locations wouldn’t hold more than 30 people, or less than 5%.
While the mechanism is good in theory, it really sucks in practice. If you have a few hundred people, you win. Call them “Stand For the Constitution” or “Black Lives Matter” or almost any group.
With no real discussion, no real debate and a clique responsive implementation, you get what we got, a “picked” candidate. (Oh, Democrat candidates are always “picked,” but that’s a more “smoked filled room” process.)
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
Extreme rhetoric will
not bring in new voters
In case you missed it, our local Republican Party recently held its assembly. Among the issues discussed and/or voted on were some real gems! These gems included COVID is a Chinese virus paid for by Dr. Fauci, the attempt to throw out the 2020 election is something to applaud, the Colorado Secretary of State was “radical” to protect Mesa County elections, mail in ballots should be abolished, Democrats are communists and “they’re coming after you!”
Such utter nonsense does prompt a few thoughts (as well as some genuine concern for the future of America and American democracy). One, do Republican leaders actually believe this nonsense? Two, if not, then are they saying these things simply because they see their base as gullible and easily manipulated? Three, how do Republicans think this will help them? The Republican party has been bleeding members for years, including here in Mesa County. Will spewing more nonsense bring in more voters? They may win elections in the near term, but long term? Good luck with that!
JACK SPINELLI
Grand Junction
Arm-chair quarterbacking of Biden over Russian war
In his latest missive (“We need new leadership to keep the president in check”, April 6), Mesa’s perpetual propagandist David Kearsley shifts from dismissing the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and embracing Trump’s “Big Lie” while excusing the Jan. 6 insurrectionists in 2021 to parroting Tucker Carlson in 2022.
While Biden’s presidency has been imperfect, it has proven far superior to his pathetic criminal predecessor’s. Meanwhile, nothing is easier for an arm-chair quarterback like Kearsley than to disparage the democratically-elected inheritor of the mess that his own preferred, would-be autocratic “leader,” left in his irresponsible, lie-filled wake.
Presumably, Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency lest doing so jeopardize Trump’s re-election prospects — confident that he’d have a freer hand during a second term. Nevertheless, Trump helped lay the groundwork for Putin — endorsing the legitimacy of Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea (BuzzFeedNews, “Trump Told G7 Leaders That Crimea Is Russian Because Everyone Speaks Russian In Crimea”, Jun. 14, 2018), insulting our NATO allies (Vanity Fair, “Trump Privately Discussed Destroying NATO Alliance”, Jan. 15, 2019), alienating our European friends, and exacerbating disagreements within the European Union.
And, contrary to Kearsley’s false assertion, Trump did not “block” completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but only signed a defense bill that sought to impose sanctions on the European (mostly German) companies contracted to complete it (BBC News, “Nord Stream 2: Trump approves sanctions on Russia gas pipeline”, Dec 21, 2019) and the pipeline was completed anyway. Biden later relaxed some sanctions in an effort to restore unity with Germany (Washington Times, “Joe Biden drops bid to block Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline”, May 18, 2021) — who shut down the new pipeline in response to Putin’s actions in Ukraine (Reuters, “Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project as Ukraine crisis deepens”, Feb. 22, 2022).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction