What is truly ‘essential’ during a pandemic?
So it is our “duty” to stay close to home, wear gloves and masks, not touch others or make non-essential trips out of the house. Walking is OK, but certainly don’t drive to or park in national or local parks to do your walking.
Also, I find the limits on what is classified as “essential services” most interesting. It makes sense that grocery stores remain open, but when you get there, there are no gloves or masks, and no “essential household” paper goods, disinfectants, or flour to be found. So we won’t be baking or cleaning.
Why not use the enforced isolation to read. WAIT, the library is closed as are the book stores! Those who have technology and know how to use it may be able to search for online reading resources. But instead, why not do some puzzles? Oh, yes, stores that carry such items are non-essential. Hmmmn, maybe I’ll do some knitting or make some face masks. OOPS, craft and most fabric stores are non-essential, thus CLOSED! Of course there is always television and YouTube for those who can afford internet or cable. But there must be some alternate options as well.
We could go to church, enjoy our fellow members, and enhance our spiritual growth during these tense times. No, this spiritual support is only available “online.”
Wait, we could have some wine or beer, and practice target shooting! Liquor stores and gun/ammo shops are “essential services.” They are all open! Wonderful, what a thought, guns and liquor are available, but books, yarn, fabric and puzzles are non-essential.
If quarantine is necessary, is it in our best interest to have unlimited access to alcohol and ammo while in enforced close quarters? How many lives will be affected by or even lost to child abuse, depression, suicide, and domestic violence as a result?
Common sense dictates, at the very least, a reconsideration of what is truly “essential” during these times of pandemic pandemonium.
JUDY BROCK
Grand Junction
City Council needs ‘thoughtful’ process for future virus relief
Today, we are experiencing the most significant collective crisis in living memory.
I would like to commend the Grand Junction City Council for taking steps to address how the city can respond to this challenge. I believe the recent $500,000 investment of city funds in community nonprofits to address residents’ immediate needs is an excellent first step.
Now the council is challenged with determining smart next steps. The economic aspects of this crisis will not end quickly and our response needs to reflect that.
As a retired registered nurse who worked with our community for nearly 30 years, I am acutely concerned for the physical and mental health impacts of an expected viral surge and continued economic hardship over upcoming months. Many of our citizens are and will be suffering as this crisis unfolds. Yet I am also deeply inspired by the character that Grand Junction citizens, community organizations, and grassroots leaders are showing during these times.
City Council has recently proposed an immediate expenditure of $2.2 million from city reserves for a job stimulus program. I would like to encourage councilmembers to take a longer-term view that puts our community knowledge to full use to maximize the value of any city investments. I urge the council to reach out to our community now with a thoughtful process that asks for our much-needed input on Grand Junction’s biggest needs and best options. Such a patient, thorough approach will be even more effective as we learn what future federal and state programs will look like and what the remaining local gaps will be.
Lastly, I cannot refrain from encouraging all our citizens to STAY AT HOME and wear masks if you need to leave home for essential business. We are all intimately affected by each other’s decisions at this crucial time.
YVONNE FINCH
Grand Junction
Wisconsin voting fiasco shows wisdom of mailing ballots
After seeing what happened in Wisconsin’s Tuesday voting, I just want to thank the state of Colorado for implementing mail-in voting six years ago.
I, for one, greatly appreciate it. So much easier. And regardless of what some people say about voter fraud, Colorado has proven this does not happen.
E. ALSTATT
Grand Junction