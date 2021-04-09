Was it the plan all along for Pugliese to land job?
I find it interesting that two intelligent, hard-working, well-respected, ethical women are not considered viable candidates for county attorney.
Instead the position is given to good old Rose! And I’m sure she gets a big raise, maybe a car and moving expenses. Total control of Mesa County government has been achieved. But wasn’t that the plan all along?
MARY SOMMERFELD
Grand Junction
Georgia makes election law ‘as it should be’
A key phrase in the editorial that should have been highlighted is that Colorado mails ballots go ONLY to REGISTERED voters.
Registered voters must provide identification. Georgia is now requiring only citizens of Georgia be allowed to vote with identification, as it should be.
SHARON CURRIE MILLS
Grand Junction
Georgia law is a crack in the foundation of democracy
As part of Trump’s Big Lie to undermine the integrity and steal the presidential election, he and his allies made attempts to get Republican election officials to refuse certification of county election results, and “find the votes” necessary to declare him the winner.
This strategy to undermine confidence in our election was advanced on Jan. 6 by Trumplican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz with their objection to the certification of the Electoral College results.
The new law in Georgia gives the Republican-controlled State Election Board new powers to intervene in county elections offices and remove and replace local election officials, paving the way for the very results Trump had demanded. Does it allow the legislators to directly overturn the election? No, but the water is getting warmer. History clearly teaches us that we have not completed our reconstruction work. The new law is more than a voter suppression law; it is a crack in the foundation of democracy.
It is time to pass HR1, the For the People Act for voter protections, transparency of dark money, expanding voter registration and voting access, limiting removal from voter rolls. It requires states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions — like we have accomplished here in Colorado. Polls indicate this is the solution to election integrity with the majority of Americans — independents, Democrats and Republicans.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Ray Scott should support carbon fee and dividend
I recently became aware of an op-ed piece written by state Sen. Ray Scott (March 5, 2021, The Denver Post). In it, he acknowledged that climate change is real and is more than likely anthropogenic, or “human-caused.” This was good to hear from a local Republican and I congratulate Sen. Scott for his comments. I would like to make two comments in addition to his.
First, even though natural gas has shown to have helped reduce overall pollution, it still is a source of carbon pollution as well as a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions if not properly extracted. Colorado, thanks to Senate Bill 181 (which prioritizes public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife), is making significant improvements to extraction practices (thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions).
Second, I was somewhat confused as to why Sen. Scott released his op-ed in a Denver-area newspaper. Doesn’t he represent the Western Slope? It would seem more appropriate to direct these types of comments toward those who he does represent as opposed to the Front Range. I would love to see his op-ed printed in the Sentinel.
Since Sen. Scott has proposed some solutions, let me add another one. Carbon pricing legislation, such as The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), would dovetail well with his suggestions to reduce the effects of climate change. It would be great if Sen. Scott, as well as other members of his party, could support it. It is a market-based solution that would have real and measurable results. Visit www.energyinnovationact.org for details.
CHARLIE POST
Grand Junction
With marijuana sales approved, is Wagner ready to move?
The end is near! OMG marijuana will soon be sold legally in the city of Grand Junction. It is the beginning of the end.
No longer will marijuana users be regarded as the dregs of society. Maybe one day they will be regarded on the same level as alcohol consumers.
Rick Wagner, now is the time for you to flee! The South beckons where you can safely watch from afar the gradual decline of civilization in Western Colorado.
Let me be the first to bide you a fond farewell!
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita