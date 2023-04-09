Where does Restore the Balance get its facts?

I rankled the feathers of several of the members of the Restore the Balance group as they felt the need to respond to my letter where I questioned their group’s intentions. Tim Sarmo and Steve Mandell both perceived I was trying to discredit their organization, which by the way I was. Everyone knows the RTB was formed to defeat Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. I’m wondering if it is because she is a woman and has strong, conservative beliefs?