I rankled the feathers of several of the members of the Restore the Balance group as they felt the need to respond to my letter where I questioned their group’s intentions. Tim Sarmo and Steve Mandell both perceived I was trying to discredit their organization, which by the way I was. Everyone knows the RTB was formed to defeat Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. I’m wondering if it is because she is a woman and has strong, conservative beliefs?
I asked what was their definition of an extremist? I liked Tim Sarmo’s definition best: Political extremism is an exclusionary system of irrational and fringe beliefs (like CRT?) and actions planting fear, doubt, and division in politics through the dissemination of lies (Jan. 6 commission), promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories (Trump collusion), denial of irrefutable facts (global warming, cooling, or changing), rejection of compromise (some things you can’t compromise on like spending our way out of debt), harassment of government officials and exercise of violence against government institutions (much like the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings). Is he calling Democrats extremists?
As to my next question, what makes you believe that you are not extremists? Sarmo: “Our beliefs are rational. We believe in facts, compromise, and the return of truth and civility in politics.” Which sounds like to me like Sarmo is saying that the RTB group beliefs are unquestionable and that anybody that questions the RTB beliefs is as Mandell put it, “devoid of any thoughtful analysis.” They believe they are just smarter than you so just shut up.
Sarmo believes that I was foolish when I point out the fact that his “practical, reasoned governance,” as he calls it, has brought us to where we are right now with our banking system debacle, our debt, our current situation with Russia and China, our border situation, crime in our cities, and the list goes on and on. Both of our Senators have voted in lock step with their Democrat colleagues, along party lines for all of this.
Sarmo and Mandell claim they want civility, compromise, truth, and honesty in our politics. Only if you use their facts. They think they are rational and their facts and opinions are unquestionable. I believe that they use their own set of facts to come to their unquestioned opinions. I question where they are getting said facts? They should change their name to Stealth Democrats.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
What does the term
‘woke’ really mean?
We hear a lot about the word “woke” these days. It is puzzling that many conservatives put woke in a negative context. So what is the real meaning of woke?
The term was originally coined by progressive Black Americans and used in racial justice movements. In a poll, 56% of Americans say the term means “to be informed, educated on and aware of social injustices.” Another 39% say it means being overly politically correct and policing others. The dictionary definition is the following: Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice). Wikipedia describes woke as “Alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.” Amazingly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis general council said in court that woke is “The belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”
I agree with John Oliver, who said on his HBO show addressing woke, “That’s a helluva thing for someone to admit to everyone that you are against!”
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Trump’s own actions are what got him into trouble
This week’s 34 count indictment by the prosecutor in New York City seems too have ruffled the feathers of the Trump enablers. Their comments about how law and order should work in the USA are absurd and ridiculous.
They claim that this would only happen in a Communist country and this is another witch hunt of the former President. What the Trump enablers fail to realize is all these charges stem from (allegedly) Trump’s own actions, such as stiffing contractors to paying hush money to porn stars and playmates. Had the former President’s business dealings been fair and honest, had his personal life been free of multiple adulteress affairs and had he not been the pathological liar he is, none of the events of this past Tuesday would have ever taken place.
Every action we choose to do in life has reactions, whether good or bad. Maybe all his bad actions have finally caught up with him? This is just the first indictment for the former President and others will probably follow of greater gravity. Are there any “real Republicans” out there who will lead the charge to take back their party? What will be interesting to see is if the Trump enablers will finally wise up and see this man for what he is, a complete and total fraud.