It’s time to quit playing politics with the BLM
Friday’s guest editorial in the Sentinel wrongly amplifies and lends credence to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s partisan ploy of calling on Colorado’s senators to block confirmation of the Bureau of Land Management director nominee Tracy Stone-Manning to force the BLM headquarters to remain in Grand Junction.
First, everyone from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to local leaders who gathered for a roundtable in Grand Junction last week has moved away from the binary choice that the BLM headquarters must be either all in Grand Junction or all in Washington, D.C. Even the Trump administration’s move of the agency scattered the BLM headquarters staff to Grand Junction and other locations across the West. The conversation has shifted to a more nuanced and thoughtful consideration of which headquarters staff need to be in Washington, and which could be located in Grand Junction.
Everyone seems to agree that the BLM should retain a significant national office here in western Colorado, even if some positions are returned to D.C. We are on the brink of a win/win outcome that everyone could feel good about.
Second, the BLM has not had a permanent, Senate-confirmed director since 2017. This is not good for any agency, and especially bad for an agency that lost 87% of its headquarters staff in a bungled move across the country. BLM needs to rebuild, and to do that it needs to both have steady leadership and put this headquarters debate in the rearview mirror. Tracy Stone-Manning may not be a perfect nominee, but she has a long history of collaborative and competent leadership in natural resources. Her actual record as a public servant is getting lost in the cynical partisan politics of Republicans trying to tank a Biden nominee, and the overheated editorial buys into this narrative, characterizing Stone-Manning as a “left-wing extremist.”
Meanwhile, six months have passed and these two issues remain unresolved. The BLM administers 1 in 10 acres in America, and we desperately need the BLM fully functional because they play a crucial role in our nation’s response to the climate crisis as well as the economic well-being of rural economies in the West. To suggest political hostage-taking in service of an unnecessary all-or-nothing position on the headquarters is a foolish strategy and dangerous for our public lands.
SCOTT BRADEN
Colorado Wildlands Project
Grand Junction
Carbon pricing should be part of climate provisions
In another summer of record heat, drought, and fire-scar mudslides that are continually closing the roadways to our community, it’s important to point out that these extreme events will only worsen if we fail to bring down carbon emissions. A price on carbon is the fastest and most effective means to do so, and now there is hope in an oft-overlooked place: the Senate budget reconciliation. This process will be starting soon, and carbon pricing is among the climate provisions that should be included.
In a recent resolution, Senate Democrats indicated their support for a border carbon adjustment, which would proactively protect American businesses when the EU implements its plans for a border carbon adjustment starting in 2023. This is a very positive development, but it should be noted that a border carbon adjustment is much more effective when paired with a domestic price on carbon. A border carbon adjustment, together with a domestic carbon price, would prevent putting our American businesses at a competitive disadvantage in a global market, as we do not want to be sending our money overseas to pay for a global carbon tax. I hope that Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper advocate for including a carbon price in the budget reconciliation process.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Fanatical denial of reality puts our system in danger
Understandably, we are seeing a high degree of skepticism related to our public institutions. This perspective is part of what helps a democracy thrive, and we are blessed as Americans to be able to express such views without fear of being arrested or persecuted. However, these very freedoms are endangered when this mistrust becomes a fanatical denial of reality.
Although this fanaticism is not new, many are now isolating themselves in social media bubbles created by algorithms that are designed to confirm beliefs and information that is, at the least, biased, but often false. It feels good to have others agree with us, but if people never hear other perspectives, then beliefs tend to become more extreme.
We have seen this with election results and the related assault on the Capitol. There is little substantial evidence to show that there was widespread voter fraud or that the election was stolen. Yet, this narrative continues to be repeated even after a violent mob attacked the center of our democracy based on this false claim. This past week, brave officers addressed the horrors they faced to defend our representatives while some of those very people and others continue to paint this as a peaceful protest.
We have also seen this with the COVID vaccine. The vast majority of scientists and medical professionals speak to its effectiveness and safe nature. The numbers clearly show there is minimal risk and that it is saving lives. Yet, it is easy to find information and pundits that continue to call this into question and put the lives of millions at risk leading to overwhelmed hospitals and unnecessary death and suffering.
The hesitancy and mistrust is understandable. Our government has its obvious inadequacies, inefficiencies and corruption. In order for democracy to be healthy, it is important that people continue to be the watchdogs of our government. However, it is important for the citizenry to also continually examine its beliefs and question who is being trusted and believed. When a large swath of people start to accept and promote information and beliefs that have little basis in reality, then our system is truly in danger.
George Orwell wrote about a government that convinced others to believe what they were told rather than what could be seen with their very eyes. Be wary of those in power or those who seek power that ask you to do the same.
TRENT WUSTER
Fruita
Full funding for housing vouchers sorely needed
I live in Grand Junction’s downtown neighborhood. Along my street, a car has been parked and draped by a colorful blanket. A wagon and bicycle are alongside the car. I have previously seen this car parked a half-block away, in the shade. It is now in our blazing summer sun.
The blanket seems to act as curtains, and yesterday the occupant lounged in the back seat of the car with both rear doors open. It was 95 degrees outside.
I hope it is everybody’s nature to wonder if he has enough water, food, and resources. During a brief conversation about my parkway mowing schedule, he said that his car engine had seized. I am witness to and reporter of this situation, but am I solely responsible for its remedy? We need our community here.
Our local Colorado Coalition for the Homeless estimates there are about 2,000 unhoused residents in Mesa County. These are people who were born and raised in Mesa County, not a transient population. The pandemic has made this situation worse, and the end to the CDC moratorium on rental evictions threatens housing security even more. The gentleman on my street appears to be solo, but nationwide, 35% of the homeless are families with children.
As a public health nurse, I know Housing Choice Vouchers are an effective means for reducing homelessness by providing a subsidy so that a low-income family pays no more than 30% of their income on housing (usually rental housing). Presently it is funded for only 25% of those who qualify for this program.
There is an opportunity in Congress to provide full funding for Housing Choice Vouchers in the Infrastructure Recovery Bill. Sen. Michael Bennet supports this, and I hope Sen. John Hickenlooper will too. What about you?
MARJORIE ALLEN
Grand Junction
Wild horse advocates must be held accountable for carnage
I have no right to be surprised by the comments of Suzanne Roy, director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, in the Sentinel’s recent article on the West Douglas wild horse gather operation.
She speaks from the same ol’ wild horse advocate playbook, vilifying the efforts of those attempting to address wild horse populations which increase at 20% (doubling every four years) when the herd has access to healthy rangeland habitat. Despite the ecological carnage the situation presents, horse advocates are firm in their astonishing perspective that this is not their problem. To the best of my knowledge, the Grand Valley’s highly appreciated Friends of the Mustang organization stands as the only horse group interested in achieving the “thriving natural ecological balance” specified in the Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Ms. Roy would no doubt call for the removal of livestock if pressed for a solution, but the math there doesn’t work. Grazing pressure can’t be reduced by removing the already declining livestock population, to compensate for a horse population doubling every four years. All that does is create a temporary respite, as the core problem gets bigger.
Problems associated with livestock must be addressed, but this is a separate issue from wild horses. As wildlife populations are displaced, and permanent watershed degradation continues to accrue, it’s time for environmental organizations, and the American public, to require horse advocates to take responsibility for implementing affordable, logistically viable solutions based on ecological facts.
JIM CAGNEY
Grand Junction
Olympic kneeling does nothing to engender warmth for sports
Fans have been turned off by NBA, MLB, and NFL athlete protests. Now, apparently, all the Olympic soccer teams have decided to kneel before the matches. You can bet some groups are already planning that medals be awarded for Synchronized Kneeling at the next Olympics! Maybe not having any fans attending the games is an idea of things to come.
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Personal liberty includes freedom to dissent or protest
In his letter from July 29, Steve Menzies offers an extremely narrow view of freedom and liberty. It fails to include one of the basic freedoms guaranteed to us by the First Amendment to our Constitution, namely the freedom to express ourselves peacefully in public. This freedom includes the right to take a knee, or any other non-violent action, to protest what we perceive as injustice. It is not “protesting the freedoms that we have in this country.” It is actually asking for more freedom: Freedom from racial discrimination and harassment, to name just one.
The right to ask for fair treatment and a level playing field from your society is not socialism. It’s one of the founding principles of our American democracy.
Fascism is not the way to go either. The previous administration already tried that one out and did their best to destroy democracy and ruin our country.
There are plenty of countries around the world that are happy to suppress their people’s rights to openly criticize social injustice. Feel free to move to one.
J. CRAIG HILL
Grand Junction
Respecting the flag is one way of showing love of country
Please know there are some of us who applaud Mr. Menzies for his appreciation of America’s freedoms and respecting the flag. Mr. Gnesios says, “Love of country should not be based on pledges of allegiance or showy flag-festooned vehicles, but what one practices in one’s daily life.” Yes, actions speak louder than words and the Pledge of Allegiance and showing and respecting the flag are important ways of showing one’s patriotism and love of country.
Due to my father’s work, I grew up mainly out of the United States. My husband’s job and mission trips have taken us to many countries. In spite of its imperfections, we feel blessed to live in the U.S.A., and there’s nowhere else on Earth we would rather live.
JILL WEDLAKE
Grand Junction