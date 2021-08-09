Community needs strong education leadership
We are writing in support of Trish Mahre for the School District 51 Board of Education.
We have known Trish and her family for many years. We have known her as a friend, watched her raise two outstanding young men, admired her work as an advocate for children by prosecuting those who would harm them, and most recently as a tireless advocate for School District 51 students during her partial term as a member of the Board of Education.
Much of what Mahre has done in her life— as a deputy district attorney, as volunteer at her sons’ schools, as a mom, and as a community member — has been focused on making life better for children. Mahre brings an incisive mind and questioning attitude to all that she does. She asks questions and demands answers. She doesn’t rest on received wisdom, instead challenging how things have been done in the past in order to make them better for the future.
Our community deserves strong education leadership. Electing Mahre to a new term will help ensure that School District 51 continues to make progress and is able to educate our local students at the highest level.
Sincerely,
KRISTEN and JAMES LUMMIS
Grand Junction
We need political will to help vaccinate the world
Saydie Ferris’s letter in the July 25 Sentinel, “US must do more in global response to pandemic” says it quite well.
The United States needs to step up and help get the world vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. The virus did not start in our country and yet we have had more deaths from COVID than any other country. Until we take a global approach to addressing this virus, we can’t hope to end it here in western Colorado or the U.S.
This COVID pandemic highlights the fact that we can not just worry about our country. It is so sad that we have an abundance of vaccines in this country and people in other countries that want to be vaccinated but do not have the vaccine. Other countries families and children with less resources than the U.S. have suffered greatly from this pandemic.
Our tax dollars helped developed the vaccine and we need to create the political will to help vaccinate the world. Please contact Senator Bennet and Senator Hickenlooper and ask them to demand that the Biden administration act boldly to support those global programs that help get the world vaccinated.
ANDY CLARKE
Group leader,
Western Colorado RESULTS
Gig Harbor, Washington
We must avoid giving the virus room to mutate
Dear Editor:
A June 29 article from the Associated Press titled “Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated,” revealed just how well the COVID-19 vaccine works. Among people who get infected with COVID, about 99% of deaths are among the unvaccinated, and about 1% of deaths are among the fully vaccinated.
A July 28 article from khn.org, titled “Unraveling the Mysterious Mutations…” discusses the mutations that make Delta the most dangerous COVID variant to date. That article reveals a fact that everyone must know: Mutations occur when the virus spreads from one host to another. That means that anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers are playing Russian roulette because allowing the virus to spread will inevitably result in new mutations that could be even more dangerous than Delta.
In the words of Dr. William Haseltine from the khn.org article: “Having half the population vaccinated and half unvaccinated and unprotected - that is the exact experiment I would design if I were a devil and trying to design a vaccine-busting virus.”
EDWARD ARNOLD
Boulder
We are twiddling our thumbs while world dies
Why isn’t anyone telling it like it is? Nothing is more important than stopping the emissions that are killing the Earth. Not the pandemic, not the economy, not racism, not housing, nor jobs or anything else.
The continuation of supporting fossil fuels is insane in the face of the worldwide fires, floods, melting ice, and changing ocean currents.
What kind of idiots are the members of this human race to be twiddling our thumbs while our beautiful world is dying? We should be leading the world in curtailing the known causes of this crisis.
Biden needs to be pushed.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle