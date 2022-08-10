Don’t blame Democrats for bad Republican behavior
GOP Chair Kevin McCarney used the opportunity of his letter about Tina Peters to take digs at Democrats.
Let’s compare track records of Mesa County’s Democrats vs. Republicans:
In the last 40 years, all the Democrats who ever served in office here have done so honestly, capably and responsibly. None ever broke any laws, used their office to self-enrich or peddled lies or conspiracy theories for money.
On the other hand are the Republicans: State Senator Steve King pleaded guilty to felony fraud and embezzling from CMU and the Sheriff’s Office; Sen. Ray Scott double-dipped when reimbursing himself for travel expenses, spent thousands in taxpayer dollars on an avoidable lawsuit for blocking constituents from his social media and retweeted Trump’s #StopTheSteal hashtag; Rep. Laura Bradford and City Councilor Duncan McArthur were both arrested for DUIs; “Ten Commandments Mayor” Reford Theobold was arrested for shoplifting Big Hunk candy bars from Cabela’s; City Councilor Rick Brainard was arrested and pleaded no contest to beating up his girlfriend badly enough to turn her face black and blue; County Commissioner Craig Meis has held parties that drew cops, started a fire in a national park during a fire ban and got ticketed for letting his underage son ride a skidoo at Highline Lake; Rep. Jared Wright got fired from the Fruita Police Department for clocking in to work and then hanging out at a coffee bar for hours, and left a loaded handgun in a Capitol hearing room. Commissioner Janet Rowland plagiarized columns she wrote for the Grand Junction Free Press, copying them word for word from government pamphlets, and Commissioner Scott McInnis plagiarized works that a nonprofit foundation paid him $300,000 to write.
Then we got Tina.
Don’t tell me Democrats are the problem.
For McCarney to denigrate the Democrats who served so admirably while this long string of GOP elected officials engaged in so much unethical, amoral and lawbreaking behavior is just sickening.
ANNE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
The woke are leading this country in wrong direction
The woke tell us that if you encourage employees to get to work on time and work hard, you are a white supremacists. Today, 88% of the country believes we are on the wrong track. The remaining 12% are the woke. We have been primarily on the woke track. One of their top concerns is the use of pronouns. They are the Democrat’s base and have dictated the party’s policies.
Republicans, like our Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, are focused on kitchen table issues. She cares about what you pay at the pump. She’s voted no on higher taxes and inflation causing spending. Being the mother of four prepared her to deal with the woke. She’s taken on AOC and her gang on national TV. She holds her own in Washington.
Despite the pain we are all suffering with inflation and concerns about conflicts with Russia and China, the Democrat’s focus is on destroying President Trump. That’s what their Jan. 6 partisan hearings are all about. They should be hoping he runs in 2024. He’d be easier to beat than say a Gov. Ron DeSantis. Not everyone likes his personality, but they do like his policies that led to growth with low inflation.
The Democrats call their newest spending bill the Inflation Reduction Act. Two hundred top economists say it will increase inflation. The bill provides subsidies to those who can afford to buy an electric car. It provides $80 billion to double the size of the IRS. Democrats want the IRS to be able to harass everyone. That’s their law enforcement priority, not supporting the police on the streets.
The woke want us to be socialists and to cancel our culture. This is not a conspiracy theory, they’ve made their objectives clear. You’ve had only a glimpse of how much damage they can do.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
How are Peters’ actions different from Trump?
I never imagined I would feel sorry for Tina Peters, but after reading that the chairman of the Mesa County GOP was throwing her under the bus for, among other things, “creating a new wing of the Republican Party, the Delusional Sore Loser wing,” but still affirming his support for Donald Trump, well I just don’t get it. Poor Tina. She is formulating her playbook from exactly what Donald Trump does, which is deny reality.
While I am at it, when that chairman wrote that “nothing is ever your fault” when addressing Peters in his letter to the editor, isn’t that just like the former president? And why does the chairman say that makes her sound like a Democrat? Are all Democrats alike? Are all Republicans? I hope for all of our sakes we can get past our loyalty to party and the hysterical polarization that so many seem to thrive on, and vote for Ds or Rs that are level-headed and willing to work with each other.
DAVE LURYE
Grand Junction