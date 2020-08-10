Tell oil and gas regulators to emphasize health
Governor Polis’s negotiations to end the ballot box war between the oil and gas industry and conservation groups was a smart move, given the potential for COVID-19 to spread as signatures are gathered for petitions. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t still need significant reform to address the impacts oil and gas development have on Colorado’s communities.
Stories like those of the mothers in the New York Times who are experiencing low birth weights due to living near oil and gas development are heartbreaking. The fact that so many families right here in our state live within hundreds of feet of well pads should give us pause, particularly as our hospitals and medical professionals strain to keep up with the demand during this pandemic. Now more than ever, we must protect public health and the quality of our water and air.
The Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission is considering a myriad of new rules designed to protect people throughout the state. These include things like ensuring that new drilling is at least 2,000 feet away from homes, that equipment is routinely monitored for gas leaks, and that Coloradans can expect to enjoy robust health and safety rules no matter what part of the state they live in. Let’s work together to make sure our public officials know that we support these common sense measures to protect our community.
JULIE WILLIAMS
Clifton
Hurrah to Republicans trying to wrest back control of their party
Why are a growing number of Republicans willing to vote for Biden?
We are in a pandemic. Trump has repeatedly contradicted and undermined the advice of respected health officials and the Centers for Disease Control. It took six months, and more than 140,000 American deaths, before Trump would even encourage mask wearing. We have economic collapse, protests, and issues with police violence and racism. Several groups of conservative and moderate Republicans are fed up with Trump’s incompetent, dishonest, racist and authoritarian responses to these challenges. A group of former President George W. Bush administration and campaign officials recently launched a super PAC called 43 Alumni For Biden. Their purpose: mobilize disaffected Republican voters. They feel Trump is unfit, emulates dictators, places his personal interests above the interests of the American people and, as former Secretary of State Colin Powell said, “he lies about things.”
Another group is Republican Voters Against Trump (rvat.org) which has a website where former Trump supporters have uploaded their video stories about why they have changed their stance and will be voting for Biden.
With the election, these groups also want to remove the congressmen and women who have been enabling Trump’s democracy-undermining behavior. I am very happy to see Republicans wanting to cleanse their party of those who have debased traditional Republican values. Why Biden? They want to get back to politics that serve the American people.
STEPHEN LYONS
Paonia
Fear is what divides us and inhibits understanding
Both Mr. Anton’s behavior, as well as the man displaying his assault weapon at a recent peaceful event, are indicative of fear.
Fear that white society is being threatened and fear that their rights and freedom are at risk.
It is fear that causes us to behave in divisive, hurtful, and violent ways.
Fear is innate in all of us for self-preservation or self-protection.
This is not a bad thing if your life is being threatened , but it is counter-intuitive when your life is not in danger, because fear is what divides us and prevents us from understanding those who are different from us.
MARTHA CARUTHERS
Grand Junction
GOP has a big motive for retaking the House majority
I‘m not a Constitutional scholar, but Article two, Section 1 of the Constitution gives the House of Representatives, in the event of a tie in votes for president, the power to choose one of the candidates. The Constitution does not specify a procedure if the vote tally is not complete within a reasonable time. It’s obvious that mail-in ballots will not be tallied for at least 17 days after the election because of California law. I believe the Democratic strategy is to confuse the tally and claim that the House must choose the president. Republicans must, repeat must, take the majority in the House in November.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction
Between alpine rocks and a hard place: Barriers to a job
The Forest Service has advertised a temporary job opening which pays $16.73/hour. This is arguably a good opportunity for someone who wants to live and work outside and have a cool job. But the perks end there.
The job announcement requires a candidate have a year of GS-4 experience (wage at $14/hour) or a bachelor’s degree in a specific field. Additionally, a Level 1 Avalanche certification ($425 course) is required. The course may not seem like much, but the GS-4 candidate who is single, claims the standard deduction, and takes no time off all year will need to work 32 hours to pay for the certification. There are no year-round GS-4 positions locally outside of Fire (which require many certifications) so this candidate will need to work multiple summers at this grade and stitch together winter employment. But to have the requisite GS-4 experience, you typically need to start as a GS-3 (wage at $12/hr) and work several seasons.
Alternatively, the candidate attempting to qualify with an education can graduate from CMU with a $37,224 degree if: they live with parents, don’t purchase textbooks, graduate on time (about 19% do), enjoy stagnant education costs, and accrue no interest. Again, the wage for this temporary job is $16.73 per hour.
Have you seen these unrealistic expectations in other job postings? In the tech industry a running joke is clueless HR departments posting a job which requires more years’ experience in a programming language than the amount of time it has been in existence. Are these typical circumstances for young workers? What if I am not a young worker and my industry collapses? Can my education and skills be transferred to a new line of work?
In the face of recent layoffs and furloughs, someone in a galaxy far, far away told us to “find something new.” It appears that the reality affords some of us a singular chance at a degree to pursue an industry with unnecessarily tall barriers to entry.
THOMAS O’MALLEY
Grand Junction
We must shine bright lights on those who peddle hatred
Last Thursday, I wrote a letter to the editor expressing both disgust and despair over the comments made by Mike Anton before the Grand Junction City Council. And then I had second thoughts: Was I being too harsh, singling out the words of an individual in a community that clearly has issues with race? Would my message have more impact if the letter was signed by a group, instead of just me?
And yet today, after reading protestations that Mr. Anton is not a racist — that he loves everything about our town — I am moved once again to comment.
First, when one must protest “I’m not a racist,” the game is already over. As we’ve learned, it’s not enough to be “not a racist.” One must be anti-racist and go beyond words to action.
At a time when our community is seemingly making progress on better understanding one another and coming together for social justice and change, a reactionary splinter business group — the thinly veiled lobbying arm of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce — is desperately trying to draw us apart and stop needed and morally justified progress.
As a lifelong native of Grand Junction, I am proud of RAW. I am proud of our police chief for seeking unity, not division. I am proud of the City Council and the school district, and the faith community for participating in the community task force addressing bias.
For too long, it’s been “bad manners” to call out racism, sexism, homophobia, and other biases when we see them. No more. Let’s call them out. Let’s shine bright lights in the faces of those who peddle hatred.
Progress can be made, despite desperate attempts to threaten those who make it. Without change, if we backpedal and allow naked bias to characterize our community, Grand Junction and Mesa County will not have a very bright future.
Equity and understanding are always better than hatred.
KRISTEN LUMMIS
Grand Junction
John Lewis taught us love, not hate, is the path to justice
I was dismayed to see on the cover page of the Sentinel a picture of counter-protesters carrying guns, including an assault weapon, to an otherwise peaceful demonstration. I was also dismayed to see the counter-protesters not wearing masks while the RAW and BLM folks appeared to all be wearing masks.
Why would anyone need a gun at a peaceful demonstration? And in this time of pandemic, why not wear a mask in a crowd? The article caused me further pain in reading Michael Anton’s comments to City Council that they need to “send down the road” folks who are advocating for justice and equality for all people, many of whom have never received it in this country.
Mr. Anton says that there are more people like him in this community than those who believe in racial justice. I sincerely hope that he’s wrong. We lost a great hero of the movement for racial justice recently, Congressman John Lewis. We should try to emulate the teachings of this man who said that we should lay down the burden of hatred. Love is much easier to bear.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park