Peters won’t be reelected, but can we wait that long?
We shouldn’t rush to judgment — there’s a chance that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was not actually the person who leaked sensitive election system passwords to right wing social media.
But would anyone be surprised if it was? After all, she already had disgraced her office in numerous ways, notably with a libelous rant spouting conspiracy theories about the integrity of Colorado’s voting systems (the best in the country). Lucky for her, she’s obscure enough here in Mesa County to not be facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits for her statements, unlike higher profile nonsense-peddlers like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Perhaps it was someone else in her office — which also would not be surprising, given her putting personal loyalty well above expertise and experience in hiring decisions. While she will certainly lose next year’s GOP primary to her responsible, qualified, experienced opponent, can Mesa County wait that long? Or must we endure another year of the arrogance, entitlement, and playing-the-victim-card of the current office holder?
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
No good reason for D51 not to require masks in schools
Mesa County has higher COVID rates than most, if not all, counties in Colorado, yet we are not protecting our most vulnerable population, children who can’t make self-protective decisions themselves.
We should always err in the direction of safety and certainly not use children as guinea pigs to see if there is an uptick in virus cases without wearing masks.
Wearing a mask is a very easy decision for protection for themselves and others. I don’t believe there is one sound reason from the school district for neglecting this life-saving measure. Now is not the time to be cavalier in attitude. Be preventive!
TOM KELLY
Grand Junction
Maybe tourists should consider taking the train
Perhaps tourists could be encouraged to take the train from the Front Range.
It’s absolutely stunning and worth the trip. The train service through Glenwood Canyon has not been impacted.
Thank you,
DONNA WHITEHURST
Grand Junction