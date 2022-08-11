Doug Sortor was a friend, made this a better place
Testimonials to honor the life of Doug Sortor will be many and ongoing as our community absorbs the shock of this loss. I add my contribution to help ease my own shock and sorrow and to honor his memory as a truly amazing community member, colleague and friend.
Foremost, heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to his wife and family who he spoke of with great joy, especially times spent with his grandchildren. Doug spoke of most things with great joy and passion when it came to community involvement, he was tireless as an advocate and champion for causes he cared about, STRiVE and CMU to name just two.
Many others will add their voices and appreciation over the coming weeks as he touched so many lives. Doug would not want this said, as he was as humble as he was great, but to honor his memory, in addition to sending his family love, prayers and support, try to be like Doug. Speak up and act passionately on issues you care about. Stand up on behalf of those who are vulnerable and less able to advocate for themselves. Contribute time, talent and treasure whenever you can to causes you care about. And most of all be kind, be like Doug.
Thank you for your friendship and your work to make our community a better place. Rest in peace, surrounded by love.
TEDI GILLESPIE
Grand Junction
It’s time to protect the Dolores River country
I was gratified to see Sen. Bennet and Sen. Hickenlooper introduce legislation to protect 68,000 acres surrounding the Lower Dolores in Southwest Colorado as a National Conservation Area (NCA). The bill is a solid first step to protecting Colorado’s incredible Dolores River country. This designation would be a benefit to Montezuma, Dolores and San Miguel counties, while protecting some incredible and special public lands. Kudos to all the stakeholders at the table who worked for so long to get to this point. Congress should pass this bill as soon as it possibly can, but there is more work to be done.
Folks in this region know from direct experience that these protected public lands become a huge source of pride for local communities and a focal point for our outdoor recreation economies. McInnis Canyons and Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Areas have become beloved icons of our public lands in the Grand Junction area, and provide year-round opportunities for hiking, incredible scenery, boating, mountain biking and much more. They draw local residents and visitors alike, and support many local businesses from restaurants, hotels, outfitters and retailers like my business, the Gear Junction.
This bill would protect an important stretch of the Dolores River and its surrounding public lands, but the job of protecting the Dolores region will not be complete. The river continues downstream through an incomparable landscape like the serpentine Slickrock Canyon in Montrose County and through the towering red rock cliffs of the Gateway area in Mesa County.
It’s time to come together and protect the whole Lower Dolores River country, from McPhee Dam to the Utah state line. There have been previous efforts to develop an NCA proposal for Dolores country in the region around Gateway, so it is not a new idea. Stakeholders in Mesa and Montrose counties should come together to call on our leaders to get the job done for our stunning portions of this river as well!
COLE HANSON
Grand Junction
We should vote for people who put country first
It’s a shame that the people of Wyoming feel Liz Cheney betrayed them by choosing country and the Constitution over party. They are fools. She has always stayed true to conservative ideals. If I were a conservative, I’d vote for her in a second if she were here in Colorado. I hope if she isn’t re-elected, President Biden finds a great use for her talents. Maybe educating new elected federal legislators on both history and function so they can be effective.
I will always vote for a politician who chooses the good of the country over party politics. I have sadly lost all confidence in the GOP after this last stunt in which they threw veterans under the bus.
We need legislators who are well-educated about the various issues and this is the ruler I’ll be using when I vote during the midterms. I hope others will also be informed voters and not just vote for a certain party. Make sure the candidate answers any questions you may have.
One of the best legacies our founders left us was the ability to create choices and equality for all.
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater