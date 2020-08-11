Prosperity demands growth — which threatens humans
Last Sunday’s editorial on water and growth identified effects but not cause. Lack of water is not harming us; human demand is! If you cannot identify the cause of a problem, you will never solve it.
Planet Earth would do just fine if humanity simply vanished. There would be no pollution of rivers and oceans, no loss of rain forests and no climate change. Seasons would come and go along with rain, snow, natural floods and drought. Animals and plants would thrive and births and deaths would continue their species. All of that is both obvious and painful. We do not serve Earth; it serves us.
Human beings uniquely have intellectual abilities that turn raw materials found in nature into homes, jet airplanes, automobiles, food, spacecraft, clothing, heating and cooling, computers, buildings, railroads and all of the countless things we enjoy in today’s world. This is what advanced life does and it comes with a price. That price is getting higher with more people.
At one time wars, famine, disease and simply fewer people kept human growth restrained. Earth’s resources were adequate. But medical technology and more people have increased demand for everything from water to land to raw materials and this will only accelerate. Some believe energy from wind and solar and cars powered by lithium batteries will save us. But these do not exist in nature. Each requires raw materials, some very rare, that have to be mined and then manufactured into products. Growth is slowly killing us from a macro perspective even though in smaller locales like Grand Junction prosperity demands growth.
I offer no solution to this vexing reality but only point out the source of the problem. It isn’t Earth, but us.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Salvation Army addresses food insecurity on year-round basis
I read the op-ed in the Sunday edition of The Daily Sentinel by Amanda McQuade, coordinator for Colorado State University, Western Colorado Research Center, that dealt with food insecurity in Mesa County.
She gave praise to the Community Food Bank, Kids Aid, Food Bank of the Rockies, Riverside Education Center, The Western Colorado Community Foundation and The Lunch Lizard.
I feel she neglected to mention two very important sources of food for those in need. These are The Salvation Army and the Catholic Outreach. Both of these organizations are providing food and other services year-round – pandemic or not.
I can speak only about The Salvation Army. It provides many underprivileged people with food and often, clothing, housing assistance, utility help, etc. In addition, it provides spiritual help!
The Salvation Army is still alive and well in Grand Junction. It could use volunteers for its food programs, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas meals and toys for needy people. It also needs volunteers for bell ringing, as it is one of the major fundraisers for their programs.
Thanks to all the programs mentioned above for all they do.
Respectfully,
GIL MADISON
Salvation Army board member
Former Black resident recalls living in terror of white racists
This letter from Doug Rice is to the good people of the small towns I grew up in, Grand Junction and Fruita, Colorado, Ellendale, North Dakota and Winner, South Dakota. Undoubtedly this debate about Black lives matter has reached those small towns I grew up in 30 to 45 years ago. Honestly I do wonder if the folks in those towns think of me when they hear these heated conversations. However I would like to express my appreciation to the many people in these towns who helped to make my experience bearable.
When I moved into these small towns so many years ago, I was always the only Black person in the local schools, the only Black person in the neighborhood and at least twice I was the first Black person to live in the town proper. It certainly wasn’t a secret that the majority of the white people in these towns absolutely hated me and hated the fact that a Black person had invaded their white space. Many townspeople had no hesitation in showing me how much they hated me by calling me every racist insult imaginable and doing whatever hateful act they could think of, and all because of, and only because of, the color of my skin and my afro.
As you may have seen on social media many white people are currently apologizing for “all white people.” There are even white people kneeling in front of Black people to ask forgiveness for the history of white oppression and racism. For the record, no one has apologized to me for any racist words they said to me, nor those racist actions that were used to bully and terrify me. By the way, the bullying worked, as for my entire childhood I did live in constant terror of what the racist white people would do to me if they found the opportunity. I’m more than 30 years removed from that white, small-town life and I still haven’t fully recovered from all of that hate, rejection and racism.
But I’m still in the game, so you may have bent me ... but you never broke me. So to those racists — I survived. I won! However, I have no hate or animosity toward anyone who participated in that racism. I’m not one who has hate in my heart.
DOUGLAS RICE
Phoenix, Arizona