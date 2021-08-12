Could the Peter’s probe be politically motivated?
Politics is a “fun to watch” blood sport. Ask Gov. Cuomo. As an experienced computer geek who plays things political: the current, gasp, “criminal” problem at the Mesa County Clerk’s office is of the same “entertaining” flavor. “BIOS Passwords” sound scary. There mostly a pain to use, and something rarely changed.
Government bureaucrats rarely have good computer habits. Since I purchase data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office and download the free stuff, I know that the computer skill level of that office is south of the median.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold has two current problems: She’s facing a recall and an active bunch of people who think that Colorado elections have been gamed. This “horrible” lapse in “chain of custody” is just the sort of political smoke bomb that besieged politicians like to lob. Lots of noise and fury, and almost impossible to prove. And it’s a great way to lock up evidence of fraud without looking like you are hiding the evidence.
Did a member of the previous regime post the offending “secret code”? Did a Griswold flunky post it? It will be fun to watch the “investigation” by the “non-partisan” but very partisan investigators.
As a computer guy: Vote in person, with ID, use the Iraqi “purple ink” trick to mark your fingers and use the Canadian rural “blind count” multiple times by mixed teams method and I think you can be pretty sure that the voting and ballot counting are honest. “Journalism” and the rest of the election are a whole different deal.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Congress must close ‘coverage gap’ for poor
There’s never been a better time to tackle the unfinished business of covering the uninsured. We can’t keep talking about rebuilding the economy while continuing to leave people behind. We have seen the benefit of expanding Medicaid in Colorado. It is time to build on this progress nationwide.
Closing the coverage gap for low-income people is a critical action Congress could take right now to address health care disparities and protect more people from the COVID surges. In states with the highest infection rates of the new Delta variant, like Florida and Texas, hundreds of thousands of people don’t have healthcare. These are also states with a large Latinx population who have higher uninsured rates and are more likely to be in low wage jobs where they do not earn enough to meet their families’ needs and have to pay for care out of pocket.
The Medicaid Saves Lives Act would provide a federal alternative for people in non-Medicaid expansion states to access coverage through the federal government. Right now, millions of people have been locked out of coverage despite the positive impact of Medicaid on health outcomes and economic security and proven success in other states.
Two thirds of people in the coverage gap are low income workers and two thirds are people of color. I hope people will urge me in pushing lawmakers to do more to close coverage gaps, lower prescription drug prices and make sure we can all afford the services we need to get and stay healthy and to live with dignity.
Sincerely,
BRENDA NEGRETE
Denver
Who pays for cost of unvaccinated illness?
We receive a lot of infomation about COVID-19 issues. We are continually updated about the numbers of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths. We receive information about controversies and changing “facts.” We receive information about job losses, face mask battles. We are seeing more requirements for proof of vaccinations. We are shown the exhaustion of the health-care workers. BUT we have not received much information about the financial costs of the hospital care for those who require it. WHO is paying?
Insurance companies, whether government Medicare, Medicaid, or private, are being inundated with claims. I am fortunate to be well insured and thankful I have not needed any COVID-19 treatment. However, my “Medigap” premium has already increased. Who winds up paying for the many COVID-19 patients who are not insured or are underinsured? Many folks are critical of all medical professionals and are skeptical of vaccinations — until they become terribly ill and require and expect care from those professionals they have demonized. I would be interested in what the average cost of individual hospitalizations has been. I would like to know how the rest of us are going to share that cost — whether by our premiums, or through the taxes we pay.
To those who still refuse to be vaccinated: Please think about the financial cost of possible serious illness to you or others compared to the slight inconvenience of free vaccinations. Please remember that we each must give up a little of our individual freedom in order for the whole to function. Democracy requires work. It is not free.
JOANNE DRAKE
Fruita