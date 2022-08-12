There’s an old saying that good government begins at the local level, and it’s certainly encouraging to me to see young people beginning to stand up to serve their community, as our values, freedoms and very safety are under constant attack.
My wife and I got to meet and share a meal with such a delightful young lady at the Montrose Lincoln-Regan dinner last Saturday. Bobbie Daniel, running for the District 2 Board of County Commissioners seat in Mesa County, was not only charming, but passionate and knowledgeable about Mesa County government. With her history of community service and as an entrepreneur, I would encourage all Mesa voters to get to know Bobbie by visiting votebobbiedaniel.com.
Parks and monuments aren’t about economics
It’s sad that Colorado National Monument and all National Park Service entities must justify their existence by publicizing the economic benefits to local communities. I am a former Park Service volunteer in Flagstaff and learned that the national parks and monuments were established to preserve important natural and historic sites. They were never intended to be sources of economic well-being. Further, they were not created for outdoor recreation. Preservation and education were the aims. And the Park Service is underfunded.
The current very high attendance at parks and monuments has made it more difficult to preserve natural beauty and historic value. In addition, much of the visitation is of the “hit-and-run” variety in which visitors spend less than a day at a site taking photos and buying souvenirs. It is hard to get “educated” on nature in a few hours of driving along or through a park. Hard to understand historical significance.
Emphasizing financial benefits makes the parks and monuments the equivalent of amusement parks or concert venues. That’s not what the Park Service should be reduced to.
Journalists are the ones who are lying for profit
“Journalists” complaining about “Lying for profit.” Oh, the irony. The Sentinel publishes the obfuscations of various local fat cats as “opinion” columns and is upset about Tina Peters? Oh, Tina is an absolute disaster. She suckered a whole bunch of people and majorly screwed things up, but in the grand scheme of things, I don’t even think that she’s long for Mesa County.
“Lying for profit” is the mantra of the modern American “journalist” trying to “change the world.” Not just the local “dead tree” media, but CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, NPR, etc. And what isn’t an outright lie is spin, lovely spin.
Our “debating” rules permeate the whole culture and instead of looking at all the data, we cherry-pick it to “make our point” — after all we don’t want to waste time publishing facts that don’t support our conclusions or enterprises.
People have consistently voted down a rec center, but bang the drum we’re going to keep hyping it until we get what we want. Goldfish and American voters seem to have the same memory span: 20 seconds.
And heaven forbid that the bureaucrats, snug in their little fiefdoms, actually publish timely, accurate and understandable data from their little enterprises. Heck, they can’t even bother to talk efficiently to each other, why would they bother telling the suckers (taxpayers) what is going on. But understand any attempt to improve this will only happen if you cross their palms with more sliver.
It’s all about the money, but trying to follow it is a real challenge. Unless it happens to be something that one group of professional liars wants to highlight to the detriment of their enemies.
The Sentinel’s editors are always good for a real laugh.
Why condemn Tina Peters, but not Donald Trump?
I suppose some credit is due to Kevin McCarney and the GOP Central Committee for their recent condemnation of Tina Peters tired antics. It does beg the question of why the same criticism hasn’t been leveled at our ex-president and his continued false narrative of a stolen election.
We can only hope Republicans finally step up and denounce what needs to be denounced before the pillars of democracy crumble even further than they already have.