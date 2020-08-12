Carbon fee and dividend addresses climate change
Sunday’s editorial, “We need water to grow,” may be the most important I’ve ever read in your paper. Scientists have predicted for years that we will reach a tipping point with climate. Our oceans have been hiding the problem by absorbing carbon and slowly acidifying. Weather patterns are predicted to change drastically, with more drought in some areas and flooding in others. Severe weather events will become much more common.
One solution is to pass the “Carbon Fee and Dividend” legislation that has been proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby for several years now. It provides a HUGE, economic incentive for America to decrease carbon dioxide production. It is a bipartisan effort. If you check their website, you will find many Republicans and Democrats on board to pass this. It’s also predicted that it will take about 250 years for the pendulum (of atmospheric composition) to swing back. Our children and grandchildren are going to pay for our inaction.
I don’t know where Lauren Boebert stands on this issue. I suspect she’s more concerned with gun rights. I’ll be voting for Diane Mitsch Bush, as she’s totally on board. “Carbon Fee and Dividend” could be the first, large scale effort the U.S. has made towards combatting climate change. I’d like for our grandchildren to know we did something.
DAVID POLING
Grand Junction
Western Slope native agrees fragile high desert is in trouble
As a native Western Sloper of 70-plus year, I will attest to the validity of the recent editorial concerning climate change in our area. Our lovely four seasons of weather are now unevenly divided. The Colorado River drainage, our life blood, is clearly in trouble. The fragile high desert is slow to recover from our abuses. Please use your power of the press to help our elected leaders act now. Thank you.
WAYNE KLAHN
Grand Junction
Perhaps we again can regain polite society in post-Trump era
As a retired special education teacher, I often think of the school-wide bully-proofing program we initiated at the middle school where I last worked.
Once a week we had a randomly chosen group of approximately 20 students and we had the students engage in activities which would hopefully encourage them to treat each other with more respect as the bullying had become nearly out of control.
The offensive behaviors we were trying to stop are the same behaviors our president displays on a regular basis. Just tonight Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” and Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” These are mild compared to many things he has said, even attacking war hero John McCain after he had died and his family was still in the midst of the mourning process.
My hope is that after Trump is out of office our country will begin to heal and become a more polite and caring society. I am continually amazed how Trump’s base can support such a man. It is truly frightening, because he has complete control over them and it has already been demonstrated they will do virtually anything he suggests regardless of how mean and awful it is. Hate crimes have increased since Trump took office, in addition to an increase in the number of hate groups. Hopefully we can return to a more decent country.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
Gardner should use his unique position to push for CORE Act
A recent article in The Daily Sentinel (July 23) describes Sen. Cory Gardner’s efforts to secure full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. There is a significant backlog of maintenance projects in national parks and other public lands that have been waiting for attention for some time, so I applaud his efforts to bring passage of the Great American Outdoors Act to fruition.
Now I hope he will add his active support to another piece of legislation: The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act. This bill will preserve for future generations roughly 400,000 acres of public lands, including the Thompson Divide, San Juan Mountains, and Camp Hale.
The CORE Act was introduced by Congressman Joe Neguse and Sen. Michael Bennet and is supported by business leaders, local government officials, veterans, sportsmen, and other diverse stakeholders. The legislation has been decades in the making, with input from many Coloradans.
Unlike his engagement in LWCF, Sen. Gardner has yet to use his unique position in the Senate to help pass the CORE Act.
But there’s still time. Last month, the CORE Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA. This is not the first time a Colorado public lands bill has passed as part of a defense bill; in fact, the Hermosa Creek Watershed Protection Act passed as part of the defense bill in 2014.
In recent months we have seen people turn toward our public lands to heal and cope with the stress brought on by the pandemic. I ask that Sen. Gardner work to pass the CORE Act and ensure that these incredible places are here for us today and our children and grandchildren for years to come.
SHERRY SCHENK
Grand Junction
What is it exactly that counter-demonstrators want?
We are writing in response to the article titled “Activists march to City Hall, met by counter-demonstrators” by Dan West from Aug. 6. Based on the article, Sentinel readers might think these two groups — “activists” and “counter-demonstrators” — just have differing beliefs and they were expressing these beliefs in a civil manner. However, these “activists” have been peaceful at their many events, and they were met by intimidation and threats of violence. That is not counter-demonstrating.
We should say that we were not at the event, but we have friends who were. We are supporters of the activists. We have attended many events put on by Right and Wrong (RAW) and other progressive anti-racist groups in town this summer. All of these events were peaceful, positive, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
Black Lives Matter (BLM) was formed in 2013 to address police brutality against Black people in this country and the widespread issue of racism. RAW was formed after the murder of George Floyd earlier this summer to address the racism that exists in Grand Junction and Mesa County. These groups did not form to address isolated issues or a few “bad apples.” They are in response to systemic racism that exists in this country.
So we wonder what these “counter-demonstrators” believe. Do they believe that racism is good? Do they WANT racism in Grand Junction? Do they think it is OK for police officers to murder people? Do they want the Black people of Grand Junction to shut up and know their place? And what, exactly, are they trying to say when they show up to City Hall with an assault rifle? It seems to us that they are threatening the lives of the people of this city. That is not counter-demonstration, that is hate.
Black kids want to be able to walk down the halls of District 51 schools without being called the N-word. But when activists go to City Hall to let the City Council know that, they are threatened with guns.
TREVOR ADAMS and
MEGHAN BISSONNETTE
Grand Junction
Utilities should reward investment in solar gardens
Access to renewable energy is vital to our state’s climate and economy. In 2019, in a bipartisan vote, our state Legislature passed the Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act, with one hangnail: Who will receive the savings from using solar Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), those who have paid subscriptions into the solar garden programs, or the utility companies? Currently, the utilities hold a monopoly on the receipts of these credits. The Legislature left the decision with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) commissioners, citizens from across the state who represent the people.
Community Solar Gardens give renters or homeowners the option to join renewable energy programs and immediately access energy by buying subscriptions in solar gardens. The PUC should honor the investment made by the subscribers. Giving them a portion of the savings earned from their investment is only fair.
Legislators trusted the PUC to come up with a compromise that would equitably serve both parties. In 2019, the PUC drew up draft rules allowing subscribers to choose whether or not they want to keep the RECs earned by their subscriptions. But this year, the PUC proposes to beg the question until 2022 at the earliest. The postponement favors the utility companies and has the appearance of trying to undermine the continued growth of solar gardens.
Join me in pressuring the PUC to immediately allow subscribers to determine whether they want to keep their credits or sell them back to the utility companies. This decision harms no one; it does put choice back in the hands of Colorado consumers.
Urge the PUC to represent your commitment to solar energy. Community solar is an economic driver. By expediting this decision, up to 100,000 homes could benefit from solar energy, while contributing to the economic stability of the state.
ANN-MARIE FLEMING
Montrose