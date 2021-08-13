Peters cannot be allowed to oversee another election
The voters of Mesa County should be demanding that Tina Peters be removed from her position as county clerk.
It should be done ASAP. She cannot be allowed to oversee any further elections. Never again. She should be banned from having anything to do with a ballot, other than to cast her own. That is, unless she is a felon in prison.
Our future elections must be assured that a hyper-partisan conspiracy nut is not in charge of them. Not now. Not ever
TOM BUICK
Grand Junction
D51 must provide better pay to all employees
As a former teacher in Mesa School District 51, I was thrilled to hear that the need to increase wages in the district was going to be addressed for all of those “angels” who serve our children and this community working in all aspects of the educational system to provide the best possible experience for our future leaders.
I was saddened to hear that some of the raises, especially for paraprofessionals and custodians, were less than $1 an hour. Many of District 51 employees would be making more money by working at a fast foods restaurant. The people you employ are the heart and soul of this community who contribute to the well-being of Mesa County on a daily basis.
Please ensure that all employees who are entrusted with the safety and learning of our most precious resource will be respected enough to receive a wage and raises that monetarily provide a decent living for their work which goes well above and beyond expectations on a daily basis.
Mesa School District 51 continues to improve and achieve success — just make sure that the people who work daily toward this goal receive a salary and a yearly raise that match their value.
Next time you encounter a bus driver, a custodian, an office worker, a grounds keeper. a cafeteria worker, a paraprofessional, a teacher, a counselor, an administrator, a teacher substitute, a librarian, a security officer, a school board member, a coach, a mentor, a volunteer and any other person I may have forgotten to mention, make sure you thank them for their service to our children and our community. They deserve it.
JACKIE ROSS
Lockport, N.Y.
Wearing a mask is a sign of irrational fear
After reading last Sunday’s commentary section, I was struck by the level of irrational fear and hand-wringing that has been generated by the media and the Democrats of our country for this disease.
Yes, many people have died from it, but primarily older people who were not in very good health in the first place. Everything I read on the subject says that, for some reason, healthy young people do not seem to be as susceptible to COVID. Here are some thoughts for those that have been infected with this irrational fear.
Do you think that COVID is going away even if we all were vaccinated? Or will it be like the flu where some people get seasonal flu shots? It seems strange that nobody is catching the flu these days.
Where is the logic of getting a vaccine shot and still having to wear a mask either indoors or outdoors? Do any of the vaccines work or not? I think the fact that you can get COVID and pass it along after being vaccinated tells me the answer is no.
If you have recovered from the disease, do you not now have a natural immunity better than any of the vaccines? Why should these people need to be vaccinated and wear a mask? Speaking of masks, isn’t the aerosol droplet of COVID many times smaller than the openings on the cloth masks I see people wearing? The mask wearing is a sign of irrational fear.
There are many doctors across this country who are treating their patients therapeutically with hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Regeneron along with zinc, vitamins D and C very successfully. Why not here?
Finally, Mr. Spehar (speharjim@gmail.com), do you want to know what really gets me p.o.’d? It’s the unregulated flow of illegal aliens streaming across our southern border without masks or without a COVID test. Then they are loaded onto buses, sent to unsuspecting communities, and just dropped off without letting anyone there know. This is supported by you, evidently, and your party. Why not provide the email addresses for Hickenlooper, Bennett, and all of the other Colorado Democrats standing by with their hands in their pockets, doing nothing to stop or at least resist this? Mr. Spehar would you please provide those public email addresses?
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
West Slope already seeing effects of climate change
On Monday, the United Nations issued an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report declaring the seriousness of our warming climate (a “code red for humanity”) but nary a word about it in The Sentinel. The Sentinel normally does a good job covering climate news, but this time they dropped the ball.
So what is the IPCC report? It is a UN-sponsored report authored by more than 200 scientists citing more than 14,000 individual studies and signed by 195 nations. It affirms that not only is climate change unequivocally human-caused and “an established fact,” it also is accelerating.
The report “finds that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C (2.7°F) or even 2°C (3.6°F) will be beyond reach.” The projection is “that in the coming decades climate changes will increase in all regions. For 1.5°C of global warming, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. At 2°C of global warming, heat extremes would more often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health.”
We are already seeing the effects of climate change on the Western Slope. Our temperatures have exceeded the 3.6°F target. Look out the window at the wildfire smoke and the diminishing Colorado river. Talk to local ranchers who have sold off part of their livestock herds because of the drought. Try driving to Denver on I-70 clogged by debris flows from excess rain. All of these were caused by the increase in extreme weather events.
The good news is that we can limit climate change by “strong and sustained reductions in emissions of CO2,” and the most effective way to do this is through economy-wide carbon pricing. We need to take action now. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper need to hear from us that we want them to take action on carbon emissions reductions.
As the saying goes if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
SUSAN and TOM HESS
Grand Junction