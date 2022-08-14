Publishing Boebert’s
home info irresponsible
Wow! I am shocked and appalled that you felt the need to include the street name and town of Lauren Boebert’s personal residence in your recent article! You could have reported your story and left out that information!
There are enough crazies in this world that would love to target and do harm to our public servants, and you just made it easy for them! Any reputable reporter/media outlet should know that our law enforcement officers, judges, politicians, etc. personal home addresses are protected from being public record for their and their families safety!
GAYE LYNN COX
Montrose
Sorry to say goodbye to
St. Mary’s Blood Center
“Change is the only constant in life,” as the Greek philosopher Heraclitus said.
With that, I sadly bring to the attention of Grand Junction, nay the Western Slope, that St. Mary’s Blood Donation center will be no more as of Friday, Aug. 12. It is because the new hospital owners, Intermountain, don’t have, nor appear to believe in having, them at their hospitals. With this ending, all blood donations will be done by a national private company, Vitalant. Just not until Oct. 3. (They advised those transitioning, with years of experience, they must be trained in the new companies’ ways.)
We that donate will see just about all of you at the new location on 25 Road, but, alas, it just won’t be the same. Peering out a window looking at motorcycles and ATVs behind a fence doesn’t compare to the panoramic view we had at the Pavilion. However, we do take heart in seeing your smiling faces come October.
I would like to take this time to thank all those that have served St. Mary’s Blood Center all these years. Especially during the pandemic. You all availed yourselves with dedication and selflessness to ensure those that needed this life-saving gift were not disappointed during these trying times. St. Mary’s should be proud of all of you, and hopefully, Vitalant treats you all with the respect you deserve.
Thanks, it’s just not enough for what you do for our community.
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Praise and shame
on Kevin McCarney
Kevin McCarney, Chairman Mesa County GOP Central Committee, deserves to be complimented for his somewhat belated condemnation of Tina Peters. As he said in his letter, he is embarrassed to have ever been a supporter. Unfortunately, in a similar article, he continued to parrot out the election lies of the former president and his conspiratorial colleagues.
Tina did not “on her own create a new wing of the Republican Party, the Delusional Sore Loser Wing,” as McCarney said. She did not commit these alleged crimes in a vacuum. Clearly she followed, and was possibly coached, by election deniers following Trump’s false claims of election fraud. The primary delusional sore loser is none other than the former president. McCarney chose to cop out by claiming he had no knowledge of others states’ election rules. That is either ignoring facts or willful ignorance of the facts. This is nothing short of irresponsible support of conspiracy theories. The Republican Party needs to base its actions on facts or it will continue to lose credibility.
Deep down, McCarney and most everyone else know that Joe Biden won the election fair and square. People in responsible positions, such as McCarney, should be held to the simple standard of telling the truth. It is shameful that he did not condemn the Delusional Sore Loser Wing of the Republican Party who taught Tina to commit the crimes she allegedly did. Even Mike Pence has stated unequivocally that Biden/Harris won. Wasn’t he on the same ticket as Trump?
Democracy will not last if false claims of election integrity continue to be promoted by the leaders of the GOP.
BILL HELLER
Palisade
Tina Peters has acted
just like Donald Trump
I have a bone to pick with Kevin McCarney, Chair of the Mesa County Republican Party. In his statement regarding Tina Peters and her shenanigans, he said she “was acting like a Democrat.” I beg his pardon, but she is acting very much like Donald Trump, her idol. Whiny, lying, refusing to accept the truth and literally making a fool of herself.
As a lifelong Democrat who is thoroughly disgusted with Peters and the Trumpers in this country, I am appalled that he would even begin to think that way.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose