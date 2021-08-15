Peters casts Mesa County in a poor light nationally
Congratulations, Mesa County, you’ve made the national news, thanks to our wing-nut county clerk (Republican Tina Peters) and her alleged tampering with voting machines. Not only is this an embarrassment to the local citizens, but it may cost taxpayers (Democrats and Republicans alike) many thousands of dollars to remedy. How is it that this incompetent (perhaps felonious ) conspiracy believer has not been charged? Did we also pay for her trip to South Dakota for pillow talk with crazy Mike Lindell?
Shame on her and SHAME on our county leaders (?) to allow this travesty to continue.
PETER ROBINSON
Grand Junction
Commissioners should demand Peters’ resignation
Let me get this straight: The Mesa County commissioners are not asking to have Tina Peters resign, because they believe Tina is, “innocent until proven guilty”?
Of course, the bigger issue is whether there is evidence of possible breach of elections security, but the commissioners should be asking for Tina’s resignation not because of guilt at this point but rather because she has consistently not fulfilled her job responsibilities.
The present allegations are just one more example of inability to do the job. They state they are concerned that if Peters doesn’t comply with Griswold’s order, the decertified voting equipment will cost the county — us, the taxpayers — thousands of dollars. Isn’t that a dereliction of job responsibilities — her non-compliance? But alas, this is not the first time our illustrious clerk did not fulfill her job responsibilities. Is this not the same person who did not find, after the election, 574 ballots? Is this not the same person who had the largest staff turnover in the history of that department? And is this not the same person who tweeted that she was not going to comply with a mask mandate? So, although, finding her guilty is not the commissioners’ job, it is their responsibility to help the county get a clerk and recorder who can be trusted and can do the job.
Tina Peters, through her own behavior of deceitfulness and not fulfilling her job responsibilites, has been shown to be incompetent. I can’t believe that any other county employee would be allowed to maintain their employment under these same conditions. Although she is an elected official, the county commissionerss should be asking her to resign. She has consistently cost the taxpayers money and betrayed their trust. And our commissioners can not bring themselves to ask her to RESIGN?
PENNY FRANKHOUSER
Grand Junction
Election security isn’t the clerk’s only problem
What is going on with the Mesa County Motor Vehicle department?
I sent a check and the registration card in the last of June as my car registration was expiring June 30. I called on July 12 as my check hadn’t been cashed and I had not received my registration and sticker. The employee who answered stated that they were behind on 2,000 registrations and were working to catch up. I should get my sticker within two weeks.
I called again on July 26 as I had not received the registration, nor the sticker. The clerk indicated that the payment had not been made and I could pay it online or come to their office. I decided to give them a few more days but on July 29, I used the online system to renew my registration and received a receipt that I was to display in my car until the sticker came.
On Aug. 4, I received a letter from Mesa County Clerk and Recorder that said “Payment Already Paid.” With the note that my original check and my Colorado Vehicle License Renewal card was enclosed. I have not yet received my renewal and sticker for the vehicle whose tags have expired June 30. I have never seen this kind of inefficiency from any of the departments in Mesa County government.
LOREN BENOIT
Grand Junction
Nothing arbitrary about Palisade’s permitting
Friday’s editorial was a reasonable description of the events and outcomes of two separate Conditional Use Permit applications in Palisade, but it was not correct in faulting the process, nor in calling the Board of Trustees’ decision “arbitrary and capricious.”
Being fully transparent, I was one of the representatives for Happy Camper at this hearing, but that does not taint my personal comments.
Palisade’s Land Use and Development Codes and Policies, are current and well thought out; like most municipalities they provide a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) process for numerous reasons, but generally because you cannot always have a “one size fits all” throughout your code. When you do have a straight forward request it is for a Site Plan approval and not a CUP. As a CUP it requires a public hearing and every developer is taking some level of risk, at their expense, in getting it approved. The Town of Palisade has a clear overlay that indicates “no marijuana retail or grow operations within this boundary,” but outside that boundary, it is either in a zone district that “does not allow” or “allows with a CUP.” To suggest that the zoning be any clearer on any CUP type use would result in a form of spot zoning that would be horrendous to predetermine, and possibly illegal to implement. The Palisade Code and Policies work as intended.
To call the Board of Trustees decision “arbitrary and capricious” with a CUP process that requires a site specific assessment of this request is disingenuous at best. A CUP decision is not just made on “appropriateness,” but on additional criteria such as safe access, a valid traffic impact study, meeting existing circulation plans, having public rights-of-way, having availability of sewer and water, and the degree of support from the neighborhood and overall community.
Happy Camper had all of the above and more, which helped to reduce their risk, but the risk was sill there. The board did what they were elected to do and made a thoughtful, serious, and possibly difficult decision, and should not be faulted for it. The Palisade process worked as intended.
Sincerely,
TED CIAVONNE
Grand Junction
Americans provide a new definition of insanity
And you thought that the definition of insanity was doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome?
In today’s world, an even better definition of insanity might be this: America’s reaction to COVID-19.
RON CORBETT
Grand Junction