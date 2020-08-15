Gardner has a dismal record on environment
Sen. Cory Gardner recently co-sponsored the Great Outdoors Bill to help deal with the maintenance backlog in our national parks and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The bill passed the Senate 73-25.
I commend him, but with serious reservations. Vanessa Harmoush of Rocky Mountain Values stated, and I quote: “It almost feels like it is being used as a prop to give Gardner a win because he hasn’t been a great advocate for public lands and conservation over the last few years.”
That is putting it mildly. His overall record with the League of Conservation Voters is 11% approval. In contrast, Sen. Michael Bennet has a lifetime score of 89% approval with the same group. Jim Ramey, state director for the Wilderness Society, said he wished Sen. Gardner would be responsive to the calls from constituents (including all the governments in Ouray County) to support the CORE Act and to take action on climate change.
Sen. Bennet offered an amendment to the Great American Outdoors Act to include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE), but it was not included and Sen. Gardner refuses to endorse CORE. In my opinion, Gardner’s overall record is terrible! A recent report from Conservation Colorado stated Gardner has failed to stand up for Colorado’s environment and way of life, from climate change to public lands to administrative nominees. He has voted 85% of the time against the environment, according to the report. Some of the glaring examples include Gardner voting for Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, to direct the Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler has done his best to destroy this agency that was established to protect the health of us humans and the environment.
Gardner also voted for opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling and supported Trump’s rollback of Obama’s rules curbing climate warming pollution from power plants. The political arm of the Environmental Defense Fund noted that a Hickenlooper Senate victory would make for a “start contrast” to Gardner’s anti-environment record.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
City appears to be reviving talk of a tobacco tax
After deciding on Aug. 3 to postpone a decision on a citywide tobacco tax increase until April 2021, the tax is back on the Grand Junction City Council agenda.
This tax isn’t about preventing children and teens from smoking — this tax is to close the gap in the city’s budget due to COVID-19. How do I know it’s back on the agenda? Two ways, first it’s in the official agenda for the “Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — Aug. 13, 2020 — Regular Meeting” on the City Council website. Secondly, I was notified by my cigar shop owner. He received an email from one of the City Council members saying the item was back on the agenda.
How do I know this isn’t about lowering adolescent smoking? The following is pulled directly from the Staff Report of the “City Council — 2020 — August 3 — Workshop” on the City Council website. “With scarce resources, it is important to explore new avenues in finding solutions to funding challenges, furthermore with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City’s traditional revenue sources will likely be stressed for the foreseeable future. In order to meet funding challenges, the sale of items to which sales tax applies/is currently collected could be expanded.”
So, let’s review. After agreeing to postpone a decision until April 2021, the City Council goes back on its word and is going to make a decision to put the tax on the ballot for November. The idea of the purpose of this tax to prevent children and teens from smoking/vaping is a lie. This tax is theft from a small portion of the population of the city for doing something completely legal. The City Council knows it will be easier to pass a tax on tobacco and vaping products instead of a general sales tax increase because the majority of people in this city don’t smoke, so it won’t affect them.
What’s the harm in passing this tax, you might ask? Well, businesses like Smoker Friendly and Rem’s Place could close. Grocery stores and gas stations could stop selling tobacco altogether. People could go online or outside the city to buy their tobacco products.
Any way you look at it, the city wants to step over a dollar to pick up a dime and do it after saying they wouldn’t consider it until spring next year.
GREGORY FOSTER
Grand Junction
The president votes by mail but doesn’t want others to
The Aug. 14 edition of The Daily Sentinel contains two contrasting headlines. On the front page, we learn “President admits he’s blocking postal cash. Mail-in voting in the crosshairs.” On the back of section A, page 6A, we learn, “Mail-in ballots sent to Trumps.” All Americans should be asking why the president seeks to block ordinary citizens from doing what he himself will do: vote by mail. Why is he so desperate to disenfranchise the likes of you and me? This man does not care about the United States, the Constitution, the law, or the citizenry. His only interest is in retaining the office of the president at any cost and by any means. Luckily, we in Colorado have been voting by mail for many years, with no fraud. We have drop-boxes for our ballots so we can vote regardless of the president’s attempts to defund the Postal Service.
BARBARA SANFORD
Cedaredge