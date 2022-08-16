I just read the editorial about Water flowing through the western part of Colorado to the lower western states and Mexico! I remember Nebraska is working to put a call on water flowing in the Platte River. I know Colorado has diverted western water to the east side of our state while the west part suffers from low water problems!
The recent flood problems on I-70 are in my thoughts! I also see a high water problem in the central states causing floods before the big rivers there reach the Gulf of Mexico.
Would it be a better idea to pump Missouri River water back to the eastern area of Colorado than robbing the west of water flowing west? Would Nebraska money be better spent to divert Missouri River water west than pulling Platte River water north? Pump stations costs and state rights to water are involved. I want some ideas from people that study these things!
JERRY GASKINS
Paonia
Adam Frisch is a more sane choice for District 3
I confess to bewilderment regarding the continuing support for Lauren Boebert in District 3 given a voting record that’s clearly against the interests of her constituents. On top of that, her behavior in office is juvenile at best. And it is destructive to the functioning of democracy given her non-stop divisiveness.
Her long rap sheet demonstrates clear disdain for the law. She’s dabbled with Q Anon and other mindless conspiracy theories. She’s been involved in promoting a “revolution.” She sided with the coup plotters and voted to reject state-certified election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. She’s been fined twice for failure to simply wear a mask on the house floor during the worst of the pandemic. She voted against the American Rescue Plan that kept many small businesses afloat during the pandemic. She voted against the For The People Act that would make voting easier. She voted against continuing DACA, threatening tens of thousands of innocent young people. She voted against the infrastructure bill and then lied by claiming credit for the bill’s provisions. She voted against the Build Back Better Act, which would have provided for universal pre-K and affordable housing, among other things. She voted against the Hate Crimes bill. She voted against supporting Ukraine. And she will surely vote against the Inflation Reduction Act.
If that isn’t enough, she’s been caught twice with her hand in the campaign fund cookie jar then lying about it to the FEC. She’s made a career of denigrating her minority constituents. She would ban women’s health care nation wide. And recently, she showed up on Newsmax saying that an assault weapon ban in the U.S. would result in people eating their dogs. I’m not kidding; check it out on YouTube.
I’d like to suggest that people consider Adam Frisch as a much more sane alternative for District 3. He’s smart, a middle of the road Democrat, he has no rap sheet, he knows what he’s doing before opening his mouth and will represent us with respect, competence and honesty. It’s time to pick country and capability over party.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Maybe this has all been Donald Trump’s fault
Just maybe the Justice Department, FBI, CIA, CDC, Republican Party and Democratic Party are not the issue. Maybe, just maybe it’s Donald Trump? Maybe he’s the only one responsible for his lies, hate filled speech and victimhood. Maybe.
CHERYL REED
Orchard Mesa
Trump’s mishandling of docs raises many questions
The classified documents recently seized by the FBI were in Trump’s possession at Mar-a-Lago for more than a year and a half. Who else had access to them during that time? What would have prevented him from duplicating them? If he made copies, with whom might he have shared them? Memories of that Oval Office photo with Sergey Kislyak and Sergei Lavrov shortly after the 2017 inauguration echo in my mind. Not only can loose lips sink ships, but so also can an unauthorized person with an agenda and a Xerox machine.